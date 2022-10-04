PLATTSBURGH — With the Crete Memorial Civic Center likely heading for demolition, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says conversations regarding a replacement recreational facility, both for the short and long-term, are already “brewing.”
“Fundamentally, what we’re really looking for is an original solution to indoor recreation, and where that’s hosted or where that’s built, we don’t have any good sense of that yet,” Rosenquest told the Press-Republican.
TEMPORARY SOLUTION
“There are a number of people in the room talking about this and a number of people in regional resources that are talking about this; I know the (Plattsburgh) YMCA is talking about it, and they may come up with a temporary solution here shortly.
“The school district, as well, has stepped up and said they would provide indoor recreation space over the winter time for city residents who have been displaced from the Crete closure. So that’s also an option as a temporary (solution). But, at the end of the day, what the majority of us are looking at is, what is a permanent regional solution to recreation? Whether it be another sports facility (or) a dome-type thing, all of these ideas have kind of been thrown out there.”
REGIONAL SUPPORT
Rosenquest added that whatever the replacement solution ends up being, it needs to have regional support.
“I just don’t think that any organization can go into this alone,” he said, “and that’s really one of the biggest arguments that we’ve had to face with the Crete Center.”
“Here, the City of Plattsburgh is providing this regional resource but doing it on our own, and that’s just not tenable for anybody to … accomplish on their own. So wherever it is, or whoever builds it, I think we really do need to have more of a regional conversation with multiple municipalities, multiple organizations, public/private partnerships to figure out what that solution looks like.”
DEMOLITION ANALYSIS
While there is no scheduled vote for a Crete demolition just yet, the City Common Council did pass two resolutions at a meeting last month, which entailed both a plan to study the demolition and then oversee it if and when it does happen, that would push it closer to reality.
Rosenquest said once that demolition analysis is completed, the city will move toward finding a funding path for it.
As previously reported, Councilors Jaime Canales (Ward 1), Michael Kelly (D-Ward 2), and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5), along with Rosenquest, all voted in favor of the two Crete resolutions. Councilors Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) voted against them. Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) was absent from the meeting.
Councilor Moore, at that same common council meeting, expressed doubts about whether or not the city would be able to replace the Crete if it’s demolished, saying, “If we can’t maintain a building that was given to us for free … I see no path to spending $18 million to $20 million on a new facility. There’s no one that is going to pony up that money, so this would be the end of having a civic center here in the city.”
Councilor Bopp disagreed with Moore, saying a replacement facility, which could also serve more purposes than the Crete did, would not cost that much.
“There’s a facility down in Albany called Afrim’s. It is not a $20 million facility; it can be built for much less than that. I talked to the people involved in it, as well as other contractors down there, and it serves many, many purposes. It’s used by adults, children, all different members of the community every night of the week. That place is busy every season of the year,” Bopp said.
“That is the kind of thing we, as a city, should have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.