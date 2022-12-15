Mayor breaks council tie to demolish Crete

PLATTSBURGH — The Crete Memorial Civic Center, the building that once hosted the likes of Johnny Cash, Lawrence Taylor and Donald Trump, will be demolished.
At Thursday night’s Common Council meeting, the City of Plattsburgh voted in favor of tearing down the 50-year-old building — which has been the home to many athletics programs and various other events over that span of time — after several months of speculation and rumors that demolition would indeed happen.
3-3 COUNCIL TIE
Two resolutions were passed to make it official: awarding of the lowest responsible bid for the Crete demolition, which was previously reported to be $384,414; and the authorization to demolish the Crete.
Both resolutions had resulted in a 3-3 tie on the Council.
As expected, Councilors Michael Kelly (D-Ward 2), Jaime Canales (Ward 1) and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) all voted in favor of the resolutions, while Councilors Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) and Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) all voted against them.
Mayor Rosenquest broke both ties by voting in favor of the resolutions, which allowed them to pass.
PUBLIC COMMENT
Several residents had come forward during the public comment portion of the meeting to protest against demolition, but were ultimately unsuccessful in changing the minds of any councilors or the mayor.
When Rosenquest broke the tie, several members in the audience left in disdain.
Before voting on the resolutions had begun, Councilor Gibbs, who has been a strong advocate against demolition since the beginning, pushed for the resolutions to be tabled for a later date so more public feedback could be taken into consideration.
“We could do what, I think, the community wants, but we don’t really know what the community wants, because this should have been done with a ballot referendum. That’s the only way this city is going to know what the residents really want,” Gibbs said.
“I think that we should not vote on this tonight. Maybe the building is going to get demoed, but, I think, that we don’t have enough information. We don’t really know what the city residents want, and I think we’re rushing through on this.”
Gibbs’ comments received claps from one member of the audience.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, City Mayor Chris Rosenquest had listed the Crete’s consistent loss in revenues annually as one reason for wanting to demolish the building.
Needed electrical repairs, roof repairs, cockroaches under the turf field, mold in the ceiling tiles and asbestos in localized areas of the building were other reasons he mentioned.
CRETE HISTORY
In recent years, the Crete has been used primarily as an indoor soccer, lacrosse and flag football venue. From the early 1970s to March of 1999, it was an ice rink in the winter.
Cash, the legendary country music performer, played there in the 1970s; Taylor, the New York Giant football great, appeared there at a trading card show in the early 1990s and Trump held a rally at the Crete when he was running for president in April of 2016.
Councilor Moore, another advocate against demolition, said Thursday that recreation, like the Crete offers, should not be expected to generate revenue, as it’s a service provided to residents.
Moore also reiterated that he doesn’t believe it would take the estimated $4 million to completely fix and renovate the Crete.
“When you try to frame this as something that should be something that makes money — no — it will never be and it shouldn’t,” Moore said.
“It’s something that’s provided for the people of Plattsburgh, and I think many of them enjoy it, or have enjoyed it, and to just abandon it while it’s still in structurally good shape is a mistake. That’s my opinion. and I don’t think it would cost that much. I think the estimates that we formulated are not correct. I think we would be able to put that building back in operation for far less than $4 million. I would say less than half of that.”
‘TIME TO SAY GOODBYE’
Councilor Kelly argued that it was way past the time to fix the Crete and moving on would be financially best for the city and its residents.
“It’s time to say goodbye to that beautiful facility,” Kelly said.
“Let’s march into the future together. We have a lot of plans for recreation here in the city.”
At the end of Thursday’s meeting, which is also the last council meeting of the year, the mayor reflected and acknowledged how tough these decisions, like the Crete demolition, can be to make for the community.
“This agenda tonight sums up a lot of what we’ve been able to accomplish, some of the more progressive things, some of the even challenging things that those decisions that we’ve had to make, that sometimes feel like it divides our community unfortunately,” Rosenquest said.
“And a lot of it is philosophical, a lot of it is the approach, but at the end of the day, I think every single person up here does this for the right reason. We do it because we’re committed to our community. We do it because we want our time spent towards a greater good of something. and I really appreciate all of the work that this council has done through this year.”
