PLATTSBURGH — Over five decades ago, the May Currier Park on Tom Miller Road was posthumously named after one of Plattsburgh’s founding recreation leaders.
Through a park rededication event Monday, the Town of Plattsburgh was, once again, able to recognize and remember May Currier for all of her contributions to the community, which included donating property to the town to use and build their first field for youth recreation.
PAVED THE WAY
“It is really important for communities to have an opportunity to understand lasting legacies,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said, “And when a park, a building, a structure, something is named after something, often people can drive around and not necessarily remember who is that person behind the naming of things.”
Town Recreation Director, Erin Pangborn, said Currier “paved the way for recreation for Plattsburgh youth.”
“I can remember May Currier’s grandson, Bob Walker, coming in on a regular basis to talk about his grandmother and to tell stories of all his memories here at the park and over on Dale Ave. and her stories of sports teams, arts and craft programs and other activities, which were organized and led by May herself,” Pangborn said.
“We are happy to have stayed aligned with her ideals over the years.”
PLAYGROUND RENOVATIONS
Over the next few years, each playground in the town will be getting unique renovations and improvements, Pangborn said.
May Currier Park, which now has a music theme, is just the second one to be completed so far.
“What we’re trying to encourage people to do is to experience parks in a more holistic standpoint so that we’re not replicating the same material at every park,” Cashman said.
“And the idea of it is accessibility. We really wanted to continue to lean in and create spaces that were multi-generational use for all. So there’s something for everybody … I’ve already seen kids out here over the weekend when it was snowing, so people use the parks all four seasons.”
CURRIER LEGACY
Several of Currier’s family members had also participated in the event.
Diane Walker, Currier’s granddaughter, provided the Town of Plattsburgh with a framed photo of Currier to display.
Walker had also read a letter from a local resident who had been positively impacted by her grandmother growing up.
“I could expect to see, not only my dad at the game, but Aunt May, who always made her presence known. She steadfastly stood by her own players as if they were own kids,” Walker read.
“It really was a field of dreams,” Walker added.
50 YEARS LATER
After the event, which included a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the new playground equipment, was over, Walker told the Press-Republican she was touched by the town’s gesture.
“Imagine, 50 years later, to have it rededicated … we had the (first) dedication on the front lawn here and there were a lot of people,” she said.
“To just know they’re keeping her legacy here alive is really just, I think, I’m blown away.”
