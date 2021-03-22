PLATTSBURGH – The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Family Medicine Residency introduced its Class of 2024 today.
The six new members of the Family Medicine Residency will begin their training with faculty here in July. They join 18 current residents.
Members of the CVPH Family Medicine Residency Class of 2024 are:
“We are very excited to introduce our class of 2024 to the Family Medicine Residency,” CVPH Residency Program Director Marianna Worczak, MD said.
“We had a very unique interview season, with all interviews conducted virtually. The incoming class is a diverse group, and each of our new residents has a strong interest in rural medicine and the North Country. Four of the doctors know our region well, coming from northern New York, Vermont and Quebec.”
The introduction of the new class is part of Match Day, a nationwide event in which residency programs and physicians are matched after a lengthy application and interview process.
The CVPH Family Medicine Residency received nearly 1,700 applications for the six Class of 2024 spots, which is about 200 more than last year, before the pandemic.
After reviewing each application, 95 candidates were invited to interview and 81 responded. Both the Residents and the program’s team rank their preferences and a national data base creates the “match.”
Residency is a stage of medical training in which residents with a medical degree practice medicine under the supervision of an attending physician. Successful completion of a residency program is a requirement of obtaining a medicine license and board certification.
The CVPH Family Medicine Residency was created in 2014 to improve access to primary care in the Champlain Valley, with the first class joining CVPH in 2016.
Partnering with the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont Medical School and what was then Fletcher Allen Health Care (now the University of Vermont Medical Center), the Residency offers a three year program that includes rotations in emergency medicine, OB/GYN, pediatrics, cardiology, surgery, orthopedics, geriatrics and community medicine.
Family Medicine Residents see their own patients in the CVPH Family Medicine Center at 159 Margaret Street and at the Hudson Headwaters Champlain Family Medicine Center.
