PLATTSBURGH – Score Shasta daisies, oregano or irises at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners’ Annual Plant Sale on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. until all the plants are gone.
The event will be held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Morrisonville.
“The Master Gardeners start in the spring digging up their perennials, dividing them, and then potting the extras,” Diane Smith, said.
“We always wash the roots, and we buy soil from Cook and Gardener and use that soil to plant them in. Then, they grow and develop, hopefully, for the sale. Many of the Master Gardeners also start plants from seeds.”
Offerings include perennials as well as vegetables, herbs, and annuals grown from seed.
“All of the information on the plants is available for people that come,” she said.
“So information as far as how much light the plant needs, you know, that sort of thing.”
Smith is new to the program, and last year was the first year she helped to set up.
“It was pretty impressive, how everything is very organized and extremely well run,” she said.
This organization is non-profit and donates all proceeds from their sale back to the community through educational and various volunteer activities throughout Clinton County.
“We have beds that we build, support, buy supplies for nursing homes, schools, libraries, and so forth all over Clinton County,” Smith said.
“Well now because of Covid, we don’t have the workshops that were normally run, although some have been done through Zoom. All the activities that are done are supported by the money that is made through the sale. “
