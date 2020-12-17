Mass by reservation

MORRISONVILLE – Advent Mass celebrations are by reservation only in the Clinton Deanery of the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
“The Diocese asked us to take a look at this, obviously, in early fall to prepare for what we would do for Christmas,” Msgr. Dennis Duprey, V.F., interim pastoral administrator at St. Augustine's Church and Clinton Dean, said.
“They did host a Zoom call with the priests, who wanted to get on it to share ideas about what was possible.”
PLAN OF ACTION
In Peru, Duprey held a meeting with Clinton County priests in October.
“Everyone was at least six feet apart in a large gymnasium-type room,” he said.
“We had a discussion as to what to do, and we came to the conclusion, actually it was unanimous conclusion, that we would do it by reservation. We were very apprehensive, particularly our 4 o'clock Mass. On Christmas Eve, it tended to have a lot of people and every church was packed full, and they were standing all over the place. We knew that we could not do that for COVID regulations.”
Then, the churches were operating at half capacity and anticipated the same load at Christmastime.
“We planned for half capacity of our churches and said we would take reservations for that half capacity as long as everybody is six feet apart,” Duprey said.
“For example, here the capacity is 500. You would think half is 250. But if you deal with the six feet question, then it's closer to 170.
“If everybody came as a single, it's closer to 120 because the way they sit in pews.
It really depends if they come in a large family that lives together in the same household, that's different. It's a very complicated thing to do.”
BALANCING DEMAND & CAPACITY
The Deanery advertised the Mass reservations in newspapers, on radio, signs posted in front of churches, signs posted on streets and word of mouth.
“We started taking reservations the latter part of November,” Duprey said.
“Those reservations have been coming in and they're still coming in a little bit.”
Some churches issued tickets, and some churches did not.
“All the ones that are ticketing, you have to have a ticket to get in for Mass,” the Rev. Scott Seymour of St. Alexander's, St. Joseph's, St. James and Assumption of Mary Churches, said.
“Just so we can handle the crowds. All the Christmas masses, Christmas Eve at 4, midnight, Christmas morning. This way we can make sure everybody is socially distanced. Everyone is sitting where they need to be, so we're not overcrowding and not going beyond the capacity that we are allowed. So tickets are required.”
“I would think that most every 4 o'clock Mass now is full,” Duprey said.
“I'm not sure of that. I can't speak on behalf of the other churches, but the later Masses that evening, if there are any or on Christmas morning, are the ones people should be looking at. They probably will have a little more flexibility in those. The reservations are still being taken, but for the most part, they have been taken up.”
Once the individual churches reach COVID capacity, additional parishioners cannot be let in.
“That's according to law,” Duprey said.
“We didn't want to turn people away Christmas Eve in particular, the same way that Joseph and Mary got turned away from the inn. That would be a very bad example.
“So that's why reservations were kind of necessary.”
VIRTUAL OPTIONS
Almost every Clinton Deanery church will live stream Mass services.
“We've been doing that regularly anyway,” Duprey said.
“Some places have overflow capacity in various connected rooms with the church. That varies from facility to facility.”
Parishioners are strongly encouraged to call their parish office during regular office times to confirm Mass times and reservation availability.
“We want everybody to celebrate Christmas reverently and safely,” Duprey said.
