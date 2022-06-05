LAKE PLACID — The New York State Senate has confirmed Joe Martens as the new Olympic Regional Development Authority Board Chair.
Martens previously served as the ORDA Board Chair from June 2007 to January 2011.
‘FAMILIAR FACE’
“Joe Martens is a familiar face who knows ORDA operations well. We look forward to his return to the Board Chair position,” Mike Pratt, CEO and President, said.
“With the FISU World University Games, World Championships for Synchronized Figure Skating and Bobsled Skeleton on the horizon, as well as our year-round operations in the Catskills and Adirondacks, Chair Martens’ leadership and expertise will be an invaluable asset at this exciting time.”
MARTENS CAREER
Martens is the director of the New York Offshore Wind Alliance, a coalition of business, labor and environmental organizations committed to promoting the development of offshore wind energy off New York’s coast, a release said.
Prior to that, he was a Senior Fellow at the Open Space Institute, a regional land conservation organization that has protected thousands of acres of land from Maine to Georgia. He served as Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation from March 2011 to July 2015.
Martens led the agency in implementing its core statutory mission to protect public health and the environment. Martens served Gov. Mario Cuomo as Deputy Secretary for Energy and the Environment from 1992-94 and as Assistant Secretary from 1990-92.
CUMMINGS LEGACY
He was Chair of the Board of the Olympic Regional Development Authority, Chair of the Environmental Facilities Corporation and sat on the board of the Energy Research and Development Authority.
“We will be forever thankful to Kelly Cummings for her tenure as ORDA Board Chair,” Pratt said.
“She has been an incredible advocate of our organization during some of our more challenging times, and we are grateful for her support and service.”
Martens will take the helm with a busy June schedule of Board and Committee meetings:
ORDA Governance Committee Meeting: Friday, June 10 at 11 a.m.
ORDA Audit Committee Meeting: Friday, June 10 at 1 p.m.
ORDA Executive Committee Meeting: Tuesday, June 14 at 11 a.m.
ORDA Board of Directors Meeting: Friday, June 24 at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.