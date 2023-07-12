TUPPER LAKE — Tupper Lake Mayor Paul Maroun has announced that he is not seeking reelection to the office he’s held for 13 years, leaving town Councilwoman Mary Fontana as the only candidate left in the village race ahead of the Conservative caucus on July 17.
Maroun had not gotten on the ballot yet for the upcoming Nov. 7 general election. He did not file as an independent candidate and Fontana won the Republican Party nomination with a 28-17 vote at the GOP caucus last month. She’s the only person running for mayor right now. But that could change at the Conservative caucus next week if another candidate throws their hat in the ring. Fontana has also independently filed to run on the Integrity party line.
John Quinn, who was the “ad hoc” chair of the Tupper Lake Democratic Party last year, said the Democratic Party is largely “unorganized” in Tupper Lake recently and he hadn’t heard of any plans for a caucus this year.
‘I’VE LOST FRIENDS’
This would have been Maroun’s seventh term had he run and won reelection. He said he wanted to see where the future went, but he feels beaten up and he’s tired of losing friends to the job.
“Tupper’s changed,” Maroun said. “I’ve noticed a feeling of hostility in the air. … There’s a different tone in the community right now.”
He said people are still upset that he enforced the state’s public health requirements during the coronavirus pandemic. They’re also upset with rising village taxes, a greatly reduced police force and poor water quality.
“I’ve lost friends that I grew up with,” Maroun said. “When I added everything up on a legal pad it wasn’t worth losing more friends in a community that I grew up in.”
The decision not to run took a lot of thought, he said.
“(It was) extremely difficult because I love being mayor,” Maroun said.
‘IT’S TIME TO MOVE ON’
He’s been working in the local, county, state and federal government for more than 50 years and said he’s always tried to do what he thought was best for Tupper Lake, his hometown. He’s poured years of his life into working for Tupper Lake as a county legislator, the senior executive assistant to the administrator of the St. Lawrence Seaway in Washington D.C. and as a representative for former state Sens. Ron Stafford and Betty Little, and Assemblyman Glenn Harris.
“It’s time to move on,” he said. “It’s not easy being the mayor of a village.”
The village has a lot more on its plate than the town, he said. and the job involves a lot of making decisions that a portion of the community don’t agree with.
Maroun has been frustrated with the role. He feels people don’t understand the job, what he’s allowed to do and what he isn’t.
FACING LIMITS
He feels Tupper Lake is heading in the right direction, but there’s been several sticking points — problems that aren’t being solved easily — and the blame comes down on him.
The water issue came to a head two weeks ago at a public meeting with dozens of residents, where several villagers expressed their frustration with Maroun. Things got tense as he spoke back and forth with them.
Maroun said they are working with the state but the state moves slow. He said they aren’t experts on the village board. They listened to the experts and did what they said. Unfortunately, it didn’t roll out right.
“Part of being mayor isn’t about solving the issues. It’s about keeping your board informed and keeping them in control so that you can move things forward,” Maroun said.
He said he does not hold any ill will with anyone, but he feels some people have the wrong idea of how government should work. Maroun said he always helps people when he can. He can “bend the rules” but he still has to follow the law and there are limits to what he can do.
LEAVING ON A ‘GOOD NOTE’
Maroun said he could still do the job. But he doesn’t think it’s best for his personal life. He wants to leave on a “good note.”
Maroun lost his Franklin County Legislative seat last year in a race against Nedd Sparks and narrowly avoided a mayoral challenge in 2021.
Maroun’s village seat was challenged by Eric Shaheen, who took both the Republican and Conservative party lines, leaving Maroun to run on the Independence line. After the two tied on election night, the race was decided in Maroun’s favor when absentee ballots were opened two weeks later. Maroun won by 16 votes, and Shaheen is now a village trustee.
Maroun said in the job of mayor, there are good days and hard ones.
Maroun said he loves going down to the municipal park, seeing kids playing on the Little Loggers playground, watching the Riverpigs play at the baseball field and catching live music at the Sunset Stage bandshell, all on the shore of Raquette Pond.
Getting a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from the state in 2021, on the village’s first try, was a big deal for him. The renovation of the vacant Oval Wood Dish factory into an apartment and commercial complex with 150 new housing units is a big deal for the town and it’s economy, he said, and the Riverpigs professional baseball team is “here to stay.”
BEEN A GREAT RIDE
The village’s new emergency services building was controversial, but he said it was worth it to get the police department out of a former basement morgue and get the fire department out of a building that hadn’t been up to date in decades.
Maroun said the village has “great” electric rates and that its water and sewer rates are stable. He said the village departments are the best around and they do a lot with a minimal amount of people.
Maroun will be in the office until the end of November. He’s 71 years old and retired, but he said he’ll likely step up his work with his consulting firm Associated Consulting Services.
“I thank all the people who have supported me for so long,” Maroun said. “It’s been a great ride.”
He said he wishes whoever is the next mayor the best of luck.
“I love Tupper Lake,” Maroun said. “I was born here. I’m going to die here. Probably. Unless I’m traveling somewhere.”
There are issues in town, he said. Drugs and crime are a problem, but they are a problem everywhere, he said.
“If you add it up and subtract it all out, Tupper Lake is still a great place to live, to raise a family,” Maroun said.
COMING CAUCUS
Tim Larkin, who was nominated as a Republican candidate for town council last month, plans to hold a village-only Conservative caucus next week.
The deadline for election officials to receive party nominations is July 27, and caucuses must be advertised 10 days in advance to give the public notice.
The ballot will also have a vote for two open village trustee seats. Incumbent trustees Leon Leblanc and David “Haji” Maroun were selected by voters to run on the Republican line at last month’s caucus. Chris Delair was the sole GOP nominee for village justice.
Early voting in the general election will begin on Oct. 28 and last until Nov. 5. Polls open on Election Day, Nov. 7, at 6 a.m. and will be open until 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.