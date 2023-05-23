PLATTSBURGH — One month into the Margaret Street Construction Project and hundreds of feet of new water line have been installed to date.
According to the City of Plattsburgh’s online platform, where routine updates about the project have been released, last week, Rifenburg Construction installed approximately 400 feet of new water line to bring the total to 1,400 feet.
This week, the water main crew is keeping busy by installing water line from Court Street to Cornelia Street along Margaret Street. Once this is completed, they will begin the installation of the new water main on Brinkerhoff Street.
BROAD, BRINKERHOFF LINE
The city’s update also said that the new water main section from Broad Street to Brinkerhoff Street has passed its pressure test and has been chlorinated.
“Beginning next week, the service line crew will begin switching over buildings to the new water main.”
At a meeting with downtown businesses in April, assistant superintendent for the city’s Department of Public Works, Andrew Durrin, had said he anticipated the new water main installation to cause minimal interruption to the water service for Downtown businesses.
“The plan would be, we put the new water line in, it’s pressure tested, chlorinated, approved by the Health Department. Once that’s approved, we have another crew that drops back and they disconnect your service line and they hook the new service line up to the new water main,” Durrin explained at the time.
“So what does that mean for interruption? So your interruption should be very minimal. Probably anywhere from two hours to four hours, depending on any issues that they run into.”
The city will then work with local businesses, especially restaurants, to find out what time of the day this expected interruption would work best for them, he had also said.
THIRD CREW
The city update also said a third construction crew is being added this week.
“This crew will begin work on Tuesday by completing the water line tie-in at the Broad Street intersection. This will require a water shutoff from 2 p.m. to approx. 6 p.m. Anyone affected by this water shutdown has been notified and will be issued Boil Water Notices once the tie-in has been completed.”
Once the third crew has completed the water tie-in at Broad Street, they will then begin sewer line installation on Court Street.
OLD SOUL SUPPORT
While still early in the construction process, there has been an organized effort made locally to minimize the negative financial impact felt by Downtown businesses during this time.
Just recently, the North Country Chamber of Commerce launched a new website, northcountrychamber.com/support, to promote a list of businesses that are being affected and provide information about the importance of supporting local businesses during this period.
Additionally, one of those businesses, Old Soul Design Shop, located on Margaret Street, is working to make the best of the situation by welcoming construction workers into their business.
“If you’re one of the fine people working on our roads,” they posted to their Facebook page Friday, “you can stop in and get $1 off any pint or can in our taproom as a special thank you for fixing up our road.”
Future updates on the project can be found at: my.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/en/.
