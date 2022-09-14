Margaret Street Project in final design stage

PLATTSBURGH — Plans to convert a portion of Margaret Street into a southbound one-way, as well as a full-depth reconstruction of Margaret, Court and Brinkerhoff Streets, are currently in motion.
In May, the City of Plattsburgh chose to move forward with the final concept study proposed by C&S Companies, the firm that was hired and tasked with assisting the city on the Margaret Street Project, which was originally necessitated by the aging utilities beneath Margaret Street, Court Street and Brinkerhoff Street, such as the storm sewer system, sanitary sewer mains and water mains.
RECOMMENDED PLAN
C&S Companies’ concept study, which compiled information from a public outreach campaign that included two public surveys, meetings and analysis from their company, recommended that the city choose the one-way with parking and shared use on Margaret Street from Court Street to Brinkerhoff Street option as the design alternative moving forward.
This final concept study proposal also aligned with the results from the second public survey that was conducted in March.
That survey listed three options to choose from: two included keeping Margaret Street a two-way, while the third involved making Margaret Street a one-way from Cornelia to Broad streets.
The one-way was ultimately the most popular, with 42% of the 900 respondents in favor of that option.
When the project is complete, and the portion of Margaret Street is converted to a southbound one-way, northbound traffic will be diverted to other streets, such as Oak Street.
FINALIZING DETAILS
At a public information meeting Tuesday night, C&S Companies’ project manager Kelli McArdell said that the final design stage of the Margaret Street project, which includes a primary area and secondary area of the project, began in July and will now continue through December.
“We’re working in that final design stage now, that’s why we’re finalizing all the details to produce those project documents. Some of you may know them as blueprints or project plans…”
“Those plans will be done in December of this year, then the project will go to advertisement, so a contractor can bid on the job, then after, the job is awarded.”
Construction can begin after the job is awarded to a contractor, she said.
ACCESS DURING CONSTRUCTION
Along with the replaced utilities underneath Margaret, Court and Brinkerhoff Streets, that primary area will also get replaced sidewalks and curbing, high-visibility crosswalks, extension of aesthetic snow storage areas on Court and Brinkerhoff to Oak, pedestrian signals, traffic signals, several aesthetic improvements and much more.
During construction, the public will still be able to access businesses in the area.
“Any sort of temporary asphalt, walk ways, any sort of bridging, or any sort of rubberized mats to create a solid surface to enter into any businesses,” McArdell said.
In the secondary area of the project, along both Court Street and Brinkerhoff Street from Beekman Street to Oak Street, a road diet will be applied to Court and Brinkerhoff Street sections.
BIKE LANES AND BUFFERS
This will reduce the current two, one-way 10-foot travel lanes to a single 12-foot lane.
This section will also have a new separated bike lane, sidewalk buffer, street buffer and maintain on-street parking on both sides of Court Street and Brinkerhoff Street and resurfacing when it is completed.
“We do have traffic engineers on our team who have evaluated this area already to determine if the number of vehicular movements are appropriate for one lane, because you don’t want to be too congested, that would just be silly,” McArdell said.
“And this area is appropriate for one lane traffic.”
PROJECT TIMELINE
The project will take two years to complete.
Construction is set to begin in April of 2023. A completion date is roughly set for November 2024.
The total estimated cost for both the primary and secondary areas is $10.8 million.
McArdell said anyone who wants more information can visit www.margaretstreetproject.com.
PHOTO SIMULATIONS
There, photo simulations can give a look into how the project may look when it is finished.
“So these (simulations) are not final. These are more of how it could look. An example of why it’s not final, so I’m working with the city… right now if the crosswalk is a style like this, they could come back and change it and make it a crosswalk that has bars on it, so this is not 100% exact of how it’s going to look,” McArdell said pointing to one of the photos.
“Because we are in final design, and we’re working on finalizing these decisions.”
Another public information meeting is scheduled for Nov. 9, at the Plattsburgh Public Library.
