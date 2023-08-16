PLATTSBURGH — Despite the unusually rainy summer so far, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the Margaret Street Construction Project remains “on track” for its scheduled completion.
By November, the project is still expected to be “substantially complete” with any final updates and tweaks being done in the spring.
“The rain has been problematic regionally regardless, for a construction project of this magnitude,” Rosenquest said.
“Those few days we had significant rains, we did see a couple of delays, but nothing has jeopardized the timeline of the project.”
Most of the work done so far has been centered around replacing the aging water and sewer infrastructure underneath Margaret Street, which has been torn up with only one southbound lane available to traffic for the better part of four months now.
While this has been an inconvenience and blight to both residents and business owners, the end is almost in sight as Rosenquest said the project is halfway done.
“This work that we did to replace the 1903 water, sewer infrastructure, along with the … sewer and stormwater conveyance, that is all complete. and there’s some final tie-ins that we need to do for the water system. That’ll be done here within the next couple of weeks,” he said.
“Following that, we’ll start to see the sidewalk installations on Brinkerhoff and Court Street and then the base layer of asphalt go on those streets as well as we’ll start to … turn our attention and chip away at Margaret Street.”
Also in the coming weeks, the public will get a sense of what downtown is going to look like when the project is complete.
“We’re going to start to see curbs, sidewalks and even maybe a top course of pavement come in over the next couple of weeks. We believe that that will start to shape up the look and feel of the construction area,” he said.
“So that residents and visitors can really start to see the final product and start to envision the final product.”
RIVERWALK
A couple streets down, another significant construction project is also taking place within the city.
The Saranac Riverwalk, the city’s second biggest Downtown Revitalization Initiative project, has been under construction since early summer.
That is also expected to be substantially complete by the end of this year.
“That’s going well as well. Right now, we’re looking at some final hard surfaces, a couple more concrete pours. After that, we’ll come back and do the plantings and the vegetation restoration, grass and other trees, shrubbery, bushes,” Rosenquest said.
“That project should be wrapped up anytime between mid-September to the end of October.”
