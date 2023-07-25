KEENE VALLEY — With majestic peaks surrounding it, Marcy Field has been a pristine pasture for a variety of venues in addition to a historic landing strip; until recently.
During the cover of night it is surmised that at least two vehicles, most likely pick-up trucks, spun their way through the rain-softened turf digging and leaving circles and other figures in their wake.
On Monday, at least fifty volunteers aged eight to senior citizens spread out, generally in small groups, throughout the landing strip and its environs with rakes and shovels in hand to attempt to repair the desecration.
PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER
Though many were local, others came from Wilmington, Lake Placid and Saranac Lake after reading about the destruction.
Prior to the massive response, Randy Titworth of Keene Valley had spent several days on his own raking and filling in what he considered the bad areas. He had a family interest as his father, he, and now his son, have flown into the airfield.
Keene Town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson was at the field organizing the event.
“It’s amazing how many people we have from all over. There are town residents as well as private pilots. At this point it is a temporary fix for the rest of the summer. There will be a plan for a long term repair which will keep the field resilient. The New York State Police are taking this seriously.”
POLICE INVESTIGATION
Wilson noted that the State Police will be collaborating with other agencies as needed. He is not sure if there is a reward being offered, but if so, it will be through private donations.
From information ascertained from the tracks, it is most likely there were at least two vehicles involved. There is also the possibility that at least one of the vehicles sustained some damage from running over the metal runway markers.
“Right now, I am focusing on pursuing the investigation and fixing the field with sod replacement,” Wilson said.
He estimates that there are well more than 1,000 feet of damage to the runway.
As for the volunteers, Wilson said, “We got twice as many as I thought we would get. I am so thankful that people care and in some cases are outraged. That’s why they came.”
‘WE ALL GOT HURT’
Dan Plumley director of TOTEM Adirondack Consulting in Keene Valley is assisting in the planning.
“I came to this field when I was 12 as a Boy Scout on my first trip to the High Peaks. This became my destiny to protect the Adirondack Park. Marcy Field has become historic. It is a critical and unique open space and resource enjoyed by thousands. We all got hurt by this damage. I am working with Joe Pete on the long term. We will bring it back better than ever.”
It was a family outing of sorts for John Mackey with son Emmet (8) and daughter Rhea (10).
“The amount of people here really proves a lot,” John Mackey said.
Rhea commented, “This proves that people can do some really unkind things. But there is good because the amount of people here really proves it.”
Emmet added, “If I could get my drone we could see how bad it is and could fix it more. I am very angry about the people who did this. They were probably having some race.”
Emmet confided he had an ulterior motive for helping as well.
“Maybe by me being extra nice, Santa will know about it.”
Jeff Murray came down from Saranac Lake.
“I have been flying into this field since 2002. It’s a great field and is plenty long. I thank the town for keeping it up. I wish they catch the people who did this. They don’t realize how it affects the community,” Murray said.
“Sometimes I fly down here to the farmer’s market. I also fly people here to give them an Adirondack experience. It’s quicker to drive, but more fun to fly.”
Miles Warner, a 2018 graduate from Keene Central School was there with his grandmother, Val Warner.
“It’s crazy that someone would do this. It’s really cool to see everyone come out,” Miles said.
Val added, “I don’t know what to think. It was probably someone out joyriding.”
Referring to damage at the Keene transfer station three weeks ago, Wilson said, “The culprits chopped the lock, possibly with an axe, from the trailer that houses the electronic waste and emptied it out. They smashed the screens, and threw them all over. This has some of the hallmarks of an angry person, though I don’t know for sure if this is true.”
Donations also played an important part in the day’s activities. Whitney Excavation was responsible for topsoil. The Rural Aviation Foundation paid for the lunches, while Guy Smith Roofing took the day off and supplied five employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.