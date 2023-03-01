PLATTSBURGH — Step into March by learning something new at the Senior Center in Plattsburgh.
Today at 10 a.m., Shannon Sorli from the Cornell Cooperative Extension Clinton County will present “Fresh, Frozen & Canned Fruits & Vegetables.
Sorli will be making a “Taco Rice Salad.” Everyone is welcome to attend.
On Friday, March 3 at 11 a.m., Jerry Manor from SeaCom will show seniors how to protect themselves in his presentation on scam alerts, identity theft and fraud prevention. The event is open to the public.
On the Ides of March, March 15, Rachel-Maria Brown, program coordinator, leads “Craft Day” fun and supplies will be provided. Just call to sign up.
“Music & Fun” is the mission of Plattsburgh Rotary members, who will be leading a group in singing classics across various genres and decades. Everyone is welcome to jump in and sing along.
The Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County is located at 5139 North Catherine St. in Plattsburgh.
For more information, call 518-563-6180.
