PLATTSBURGH — Meals on Wheels meals are prepared locally in the Senior Citizens Council Nutrition Program Kitchen located on Veterans Lane in Plattsburgh.
Assembly Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) and his liaison Brandon Menard recently toured the facility and also went on a ride delivering meals with one of the program’s drivers, Linda Collins, along her route.
Each March, Meals on Wheels celebrates the historic day in 1972 when a national nutrition program for seniors was added to the Older Americans Act, according to Senior Citizens Council Executive Director Maria Alexander.
This legislation supported the rapid growth of the Meals on Wheels network that now collectively serves 2.8 million seniors each year.
“This year’s March for Meals celebration comes at a time when eight out of ten local Meals on Wheels programs are still delivering meals to more older adults than they were prior to the pandemic, and operational and food costs are still soaring even while inflation slows,” Alexander said.
Daily, drivers deliver 350 meals in Clinton County along 17 routes.
Drivers are desperately needed to deliver to some of the most vulnerable population.
“There’s a need for drivers, especially in the Northern Tier area and also in our AuSable area,” she said.
“They can pick and choose what days they want to work, what hours they want to work. We have paid positions and volunteer positions. Obviously, we’re always looking for more volunteers, but those volunteers will received a mileage reimbursement.”
Now is a critical time for you to support local Meals on Wheels and urge Congress to protect, strengthen and invest in these proven and effective programs by increasing federal funding so that it is available to every older adult in need for decades to come.
Want to get involved locally? Contact the Senior Citizens Council Nutrition Team at 518-561-8320.
