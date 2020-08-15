TICONDEROGA — “Mapping the Adirondacks” is the Ticonderoga Historical Society’s (THS) first exhibit of 2020. On display will be more than 18 historically significant and beautifully crafted military, political and romance maps . Some of these maps will be on display for the first time starting Friday, August 21 at the Hancock House.
Presenting the exhibit is Pete Nelson, a writer, lecturer and well-published Adirondack history buff. Nelson is a mathematics teacher and history lecturer at North Country Community College, and is currently writing a book on early Adirondack surveyors, a passion that combines his love of Adirondack history with his love of mathematics.
“Adirondack Lore says that our beautiful region remained unexplored wilderness until well into the 19th century,” Nelson said in a press release. “The story of Native Americans, early EuroAmerican explorers and surveyors says otherwise. This talk is an exploration of the people, surveys and maps that, decades before Verplanck Colvin, helped make the Adirondacks one of the hottest frontiers in the young nation.”
Diane O’Connor has worked as the managing director of THS for five years.
“It’s very interesting because we use maps to point us in the proper direction or to look at geographical boundaries. But they are also works of art,” O’Connor said. “People frame them on their walls. They often contain beautiful calligraphy and illustrations. They are both scientific and aesthetic.”
New to the historical map collection, which has mostly been acquired by donation, are several antique regional maps of the Ticonderoga area, as well as a small romance map.
O’Connor described romance maps as “tourist maps”.
“They are not really to scale or completely accurate,” O’Connor said. “They’re frequently embellished with drawings and vignettes of roadside attractions. They’re really very pretty,” she said.
Attendees can expect a glimpse into history at the upcoming exhibit.
“Anyone who comes to see the exhibit will leave with something new that they have learned,” O’Connor said. “It’s really well-laid out and diverse.”
