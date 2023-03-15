Gov. Kathy Hochul encourages New Yorkers to support local maple producers by highlighting upcoming Maple Weekends events and activities.
These Maple Weekends will take place Saturday, March 18; Sunday, March 19; Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.
RECORD YEAR
New York maple producers experienced a record-breaking year in 2022, producing 845,000 gallons of maple syrup, ranking New York as second highest producer of maple in the nation.
“Maple production in New York is thriving as the industry continues to set records and ranks second in the nation in this sweet crop,” Gov. Hochul said.
“I thank our producers who work hard to make the delicious, innovative, and unique maple products we all enjoy, and encourage all New Yorkers to take part in Maple Weekends this month to sample some of the world-class items that local vendors have to offer.”
New York is also home to the largest resource of tappable maple trees within the United States and more than 2,000 maple sugar makers.
TOP MAPLE PRODUCER
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets supports the maple industry through the New York State Budget, which includes funding for promotion and educational programs, as well as through investments in research projects and through its NYS Grown & Certified and Taste NY marketing programs.
“Thanks to our dedicated maple producers, including those who are in our NYS Grown & Certified program, New York continues to be a top maple producer in the country, with record syrup production figures and number of taps in recent years. I encourage all New Yorkers to visit a farm near them during Maple Weekends to taste some delicious products and enjoy this first crop of the season that our producers are so good at making,” New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball, said.
MAPLE WEEKENDS
Throughout the month of March each year maple farms across the state offer the public a chance to taste pure maple syrup and experience the unique family tradition of making maple syrup in New York State.
These events also include tours and pancake breakfasts, maple products available for purchase, as well as a sneak peek at the syrup-making process.
Maple Weekends in 2023 will take place at nearly 150 maple sugarmakers’ farms, boosting agri-tourism across New York State.
To find an event near you visit https://mapleweekend.nysmaple.com/.
More than 80 maple producers participate in NYS Grown & Certified, which verifies New York’s agricultural producers and growers who adhere to food safety and environmental sustainability standards.
To view the current list of maple producers participating visit https://certified.ny.gov/wheretobuy.
TASTE NY
New York’s Taste NY Markets across the state are highlighting unique local maple products and producers during the month of March, offering specials on all maple items at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center, special sampling at the Capital Region Welcome Center and Western New York Welcome Center.
Additionally, Taste NY Markets will be celebrating ‘Maple Madness’ during the weekend of March 25-26.
To find a market near you visit taste.ny.gov.ShopTasteNY.com.
“Maple Weekend 2023 is quickly approaching! This year, Mother Nature has given us an early start to the maple season so many farms already have plenty of maple products on hand for you to sample. During Maple Weekends 150 maple sugarhouses across the state welcome visitors to experience firsthand how pure maple syrup and other maple products are made. Visitors can enjoy family-friendly activities and taste New York’s new crop of directly at the source. If the weather is above freezing the day you visit, expect to see sap coming from the maple tree and follow it all the way to syrup coming from the final step of cooking! Visit mapleweekend.com to plan your visits!” Helen Thomas, Maple Producer’s Association Executive Director, said.
