Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 4:43 pm
PERU — Mannix Road in Peru will be closed from Taylor Pond Road to Patent Road on Wednesday, July 5 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for paving by the Town Highway Department.
Emergency vehicles will be able to access the road.
