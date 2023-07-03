PERU — Mannix Road in Peru will be closed from Taylor Pond Road to Patent Road on Wednesday, July 5 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for paving by the Town Highway Department.

Emergency vehicles will be able to access the road.

