BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown Central School District’s Superintendent of Schools Daniel Mannix announced his retirement early Wednesday morning.
“I am happy to announce that last night the Board approved my retirement as the Beekmantown Central School District Superintendent of Schools after almost 10 years of service to this wonderful community,” Mannix said in a statement.
“It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside and hire so many dedicated teachers, staff and administrators to benefit our students and parents who have made my tenure here so fulfilling. Together, we have accomplished many significant milestones and made remarkable progress in our educational programs, environment and learning opportunities.”
REFLECTS ON ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Mannix concluded his statement by listing off several accomplishments the district made throughout his tenure.
“I am grateful for the unwavering support and encouragement that I have received from so many of you over the years. The almost $30 million in new grant allocations, progress in both college and career programming, unmatched learning opportunities, improved student achievement along with amazing initiatives implemented successfully and massive upgrades to our facilities has been truly inspiring, and I am proud to have been Superintendent during this period,” he said.
“As I move on to the next chapter of my life, I want to thank the current Board for their generous agreement allowing this to happen. In closing, the district should have confidence that it will continue to thrive under my successor. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served this community and will cherish the memories that we have created together. Thank you for the privilege of serving as your school superintendent for the past decade.”
CONDUCT INVESTIGATION
Mannix’s retirement announcement comes months after an investigation began into an incident at a boys Section II high school basketball game that he was at, featuring Mechanicville and Schuylerville, on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Mannix had been accused of yelling inappropriately at players and referees during the game, which was held on Schuylerville’s home court.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Mechanicville Jr./Sr. High School Principal Mike Mitchell took to social media to raise awareness of Mannix’s behavior.
“I’m not one to publicly call anyone out, but given the situation, I need to support and protect our Mechanicville students and staff,” Mitchell wrote on his Facebook page.
“I’m curious why a Superintendent from Section 7 (Plattsburgh area), would be at a Section 2 Sectional basketball game tonight screaming, yelling, and obviously not modeling NYSPHSAA Spectator Rules per the Code of Conduct.”
Mannix was placed on administrative leave in early March, shortly after the incident.
It is unknown if Mannix’s retirement will include any payouts. Beekmantown School Board President Ed Marin did not respond by press time to questions inquiring about salary details or who Mannix’s successor will be.
