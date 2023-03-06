BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown Central School District Superintendent Daniel Mannix has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately as an investigation into his behavior at a recent Capital District area high school basketball game continues.
“This decision was made to uphold the integrity of the investigation and allow for further consideration and discussions to take place,” a statement from the district said.
“The initial administrative leave period will range from two to four weeks. While the investigation continues, Beekmantown Central School District remains committed to its mission to educate every individual to be a quality contributor to society and self.”
The district did not say whether Mannix would continued to be paid while he is on administrative leave.
FEB. 21 INCIDENT
Mannix became the focus of an investigation after an incident at a boys Section II high school basketball game that he was at, featuring Mechanicville and Schuylerville, on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
He was accused of yelling inappropriately at players and referees during the game held on Schuylerville’s home court.
Mechanicville Jr./Sr. High School Principal Mike Mitchell took to social media to raise awareness of Mannix’s behavior.
“I’m not one to publicly call anyone out, but given the situation, I need to support and protect our Mechanicville students and staff,” Mitchell wrote on his Facebook page.
“I’m curious why a Superintendent from Section 7 (Plattsburgh area), would be at a Section 2 Sectional basketball game tonight screaming, yelling, and obviously not modeling NYSPHSAA Spectator Rules per the Code of Conduct.”
Mitchell went on to question why Mannix would act that way, saying, “These are kids/young adults playing a damn game.”
“You should be better than this. I hope you hold your Beekmantown staff, your Beekmantown students, and your Beekmantown community to higher standards than how you acted tonight.”
BOARD INVESTIGATING
Two days later, the Beekmantown School Board said it was investigating the matter, but could not discuss it, saying it was a personnel matter.
“You should know that the Board of Education takes these allegations very seriously, and upon learning of them, immediately began our own investigation into this matter,” Board President Ed Marin told the Press-Republican.
“This has included contacting personnel from both the Schuylerville and Mechanicville school districts to get their input into this matter. As with all personnel matters, we respect the confidentiality of our employees and thus, can offer no further comment at this time.”
Mannix also said that he could not discuss the matter.
