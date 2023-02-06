PLATTSBURGH — Avoiding new mandates on small businesses and employers topped the list of state concerns for those who participated in this year’s North Country Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Issue Survey.
Various workforce shortages and a lack of available quality affordable housing were among other leading issues listed by the North Country businesses that responded to the Chamber’s 2023 survey.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said the town is currently addressing some of the concerns that were mentioned in the results.
“The Chamber of Commerce has always had their finger on the pulse of our business community,” Cashman said.
“I don’t think people are overly surprised with the current position. There are challenges that folks are facing, including workforce and expenses. Looking at the priorities for action, I can tell you that, for instance, the Town of Plattsburgh is actively working on quality, affordable housing.”
OTHER STATS
The rest of the state concerns, some of which include persistent issues that have been nagging for over two years, are listed here:
• 94% say it is important that the state avoid new cost-increasing mandates on small businesses and employers at this time.
• 92% cite quality affordable housing for working people as a growing regional challenge, requiring enhanced state attention and support.
• 92% say that as the state’s Climate Action Council’s Scoping Plan sets deadlines for the transition of buildings, businesses, and homes to clean electric sources, eliminating gas and oil, it will be important to maintain energy supplies during the transition and to avoid negative economic impacts on New York residents and businesses from mandated changes.
• 84% believe New York must address the causes of the outmigration of residents from the state as a priority.
• 66% oppose the proposed automatic annual increase of the state minimum wage in line with inflation.
• 63% indicate that staffing shortages are limiting hours, productivity and/or business activity, which is causing lost business.
• 34% believe workforce challenges have become worse in the past year. Just 10% believe they have become better.
At the federal level, much like last year’s report, the U.S.-Canadian border remains an area of concern for 2023, with 95% of participating businesses calling for the United States and Canadian governments to focus on further coordinated progress toward normalization of border crossings, and aiming for the restoration of 2019 levels of travel.
Inflation was another expected issue for businesses in 2023 as 90% indicated it is currently negatively impacting their business and must be brought under control; likewise, 91% indicated supply chain challenges are having the same impact.
Additionally, 89% of businesses support further federal and state support to enhance access to affordable childcare as an essential part of meeting workforce needs, and 86% support immigration reform that includes enhanced legal immigration to help meet workforce shortages in a timely manner.
Enhanced immigration reform is especially important to those in the hospitality, agriculture, health care, engineering and manufacturing sectors.
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
While City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest also shares many of these state and federal concerns for businesses in 2023, he believes one issue is at the forefront of them all.
“We’re seeing the concerns business owners had last year come to fruition. Although not to the scale as expected, there are niche businesses and industries that are certainly feeling the impact of a post-COVID economy marked by rising costs and inflation,” Rosenquest said.
“Where it comes to workforce development, regardless of how many workforce programs, job openings, or even inflow of new residents, without ample housing, none of these issues will get solved. The lack of housing is a statewide issue that needs direct support from the state and must remain the highest priority for regional municipalities.”
The chamber’s 2023 Issue Survey results have now been shared with federal and state officials and will be used to help guide the Chamber’s advocacy efforts in the coming months in Washington, Albany and elsewhere.
