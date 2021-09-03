Manchin seeks 'strategic pause' on Biden bill, opposes $3.5T

In this Aug. 5 file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., prepares to chair a hearing in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, as lawmakers work to advance the $1 trillion bipartisan bill, at the Capitol in Washington. Manchin said, Thursday, that Congress should take a “strategic pause” on more spending, warning that he does not support President Joe Biden's plans for a sweeping $3.5 trillion effort to rebuild and reshape the economy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)