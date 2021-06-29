Man ticketed for feeding feral cats

PLATTSBURGH — Peru resident Mike Clowney was issued a Plattsburgh City Court appearance ticket after caring for stray felines outside the Lacquer Shop on Montcalm Avenue.
Clowney, a self-proclaimed animal activist and Lacquer Shop employee, has for more than a decade cared for a cat colony there, providing food and water "twice a day, every single day"; building winter shelters; finding homes for kittens; and aiding in Animal Rescue and Welfare Services' trap, neuter and release (TNR) efforts.
He said that group had neutered an immeasurable number of wild felines and had rehomed more than 1,500.
While he was "more than happy" to pay the fine likely headed his way, Clowney said he would not stop looking after the cats.
"They're going to have to put me in jail to stop me."
IN VIOLATION
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said a neighbor alerted the Plattsburgh City Police Department to Clowney's activity on Friday, June 18.
"An investigating officer took witness statements, as well as made observations of evidence on the property that indicated it was bedding left out for the feral cats," Rosenquest said.
The mayor cited Section 128-2 of the City Code, saying feeding feral cats was a violation level offence.
"Because the violation wasn't witnessed by an officer, the complainants were required to sign the charge directly if they were to pursue the matters in City Court. The accuser filed a complaint that Mr. Clowney was feeding and housing a colony of feral cats. There was no physical arrest made by City Police."
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUE
The cited violation falls under the "Pigeons and Other Wild Animals" section of the City Code, not the "Dogs and Cats at Large" one updated, with much controversy, in late 2019.
That change had labeled individuals who cared for cats on their own property as the animals' "presumed owners."
Presumed owners were expected to maintain an enclosure to prevent animals from wandering or escaping from their property and from entering the private property of another. In the case of cats, owners were expected to microchip the pet and could not abandon it.
TNR activists had at that time feared the language would mark them as owners and slow their efforts.
City councilors had asserted this was not the law's intent.
'OR WHAT, STARVATION?'
The section Clowney was charged under states, "No person, firm, corporation or association shall intentionally feed, harbor or keep any pigeons, and other wild animals, including, but not limited to, raccoons, deer, skunk, opossums, coyotes, birds, squirrels or fox within the City of Plattsburgh."
Though not the law that ruffled the community nearly three years ago, Clowney thought, "You can't make a law like that. Or what, starvation? That's the city's answer?"
Admitting stray cats were an issue in the city, the Peru resident thought the law would slow TNR initiatives, something he said "really works."
"It will discourage people from helping. It's not discouraging me, but it will some people. They won't want to get a ticket. That's going to stop a good Samaritan."
CHANGE THE LAW
Clowney, bass player for classic country band Devil's Lettuce, has for years sponsored the annual concert series "Kitty Fest." Proceeds go directly to Sara Besaw and Lil Cassidy of Animal Rescue and Welfare Services to support TNR efforts.
"I don't touch a penny," Clowney said.
The Peru resident, who said he has seen cats mistreated in the city, like thrown out of windows and tied up in garbage bags, hoped his story would inspire the city to change its current law.
Just this week Besaw, Cassidy and himself trapped a pregnant cat, the kittens of which will be rehomed once born, Clowney said.
"So there are six or seven kittens that won't be on the street. In the last four days, we've done more than the city has ever. For us to get in trouble for it — I just can't."
