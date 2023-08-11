Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon, and possibly a thunderstorm. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.