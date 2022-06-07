PLATTSBURGH — Emergency crews rescued a Plattsburgh man whose kayak capsized on Lake Champlain Tuesday afternoon.
The man was a member of a trio kayaking toward Valcour Island when, on their way back from the island, rough waves caused the man’s kayak to capsize between the island and the Peru Boat Launch, Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said.
EMERGENCY RESPONSE
At 2:45 p.m., Clinton County Dispatch put a call about a report of a man in the water in Lake Champlain. It was suspected the individual was in the water for around an hour before members of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office pulled him out with their boat, Day said.
Day said the man was out of the water approximately 15 minutes after emergency teams arrived.
Peru and South Plattsburgh fire departments were both on the scene, EMTs of the UVM-Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital tended to the individual on shore.
The other members of the kayaking group did not capsize. Day said he believed the man had been split up from the other two kayakers when his kayak capsized.
COLD WATER RISKS
According to the National Weather Service National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the water in Lake Champlain was 59 degrees Tuesday. The temperature of the lake is checked multiple times a day.
“The weather is getting nicer and warmer, but it is still early in the season and the water is still just too cold,” Day said.
“The party had life jackets on, so kudos to them for that, but they were not dressed for the water, or the weather for that matter.”
Day, who hailed emergency responders for their efforts in the rescue, emphasized the importance of wearing the proper gear and using the proper equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.