PLATTSBURGH – Mambo Combo will swing through its repertoire of jazz classics, driving Latin tunes, and bottomless funk at Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. drive-in concert at Plattsburgh’s Curbside by Harborside Stage.
Trumpeter Herm Matlock leads Armand Langevin (saxophone), Will Levasseur (trombone), Eli Moore (guitar), Mike Pautz (guitar), Vihan Wickramasinghe (keys), Nelson Moore (drums, percussion), Josue De Luna (drums, percussion) and Edward Morris (bass), who embrace the respectful ‘tude to the music and ensemble’s origins, the legacy of the combo’s founder the late great Dr. Richard “Rick” A. Davies, who passed away December 4, 2015 at his Plattsburgh residence.
DAVIES LEGACY
One cannot utter about Mambo Combo without talking about Davies, who joined SUNY Plattsburgh’s faculty in 2000 and was founder/band leader for multiple outfits including Jazzismo, Salsa Norteña, which won the 2012 Independent Music Award for Best Latin Recording, and the funk/salsa/jazz septet, Thugtet.
“He’s the one that named it (Mambo Combo),” Herm Matlock, band leader former college Music Department chair, said.
“He’s the one that started the name. It was just Plattsburgh State Small Jazz Ensemble. I think he started calling it Mambo Combo back around circa 2010.”
“Who knows why Rick did a lot of things? He had a sense of humor, and Mambo Combo rhymes. Its’ a great title, but the group, I don’t think, has ever played a mambo.”
TWENTY-SEVEN YEAR CAREER
Matlock first joined the SUNY faculty in 1977 and left after a nine-year stint.
In the intervening years, he taught at the Crane School of Music, University of Vermont, as well as the Franklin Academy in Malone.
Matlock has toured with Aretha Franklin, Bobby Vinton, Gladys Knight and the Pips, The Temptations, Clark Terry, Slide Hampton, Phil Woods and The 5th Dimension.
His all-time highlights, two concerts in Gary, Indiana, where he was selected to play a duet with legendary jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman.
When Matlock returned to SUNY in 2003, he met Davies.
“Rick turned the large jazz ensemble over to me about 2006 or so,” he said.
“Rick Davies was my best friend at Plattsburgh State. It broke my heart when he passed. Rick was a lot like James Miller in that you didn’t really realize how much he knew.
“He didn’t advertise his knowledge. He was a very quiet guy. He participated in conversation by listening.”
Matlock realized Davies’ breadth and chops while listening to his recordings.
Survived by his wife of 26 years, Karen “Hildy” Hildebrand, Davies was thick on the salsa, Caribbean, and jazz music scenes in New York City for 25 years, according to his obituary.
He worked with a number of top artists including Tito Puente, Jaki Byard, Arrow, Johnny Colon, Charlie Palmieri, Mario Bauza, Conjunto Libre, Gloria Gaynor, Santiago Ceron, and many others.
He recorded with the rock group Blondie, as well as with Michael Jackson, Mya, and Wyclef Jean. He also recorded with Skah Shah, Jeddx, and a number of other Caribbean bands.
Davies’ creative sensibilities were influenced by his long time relationship with the internationally renowned group Salsa Picante led by pianist Wayne Gorbea. For more than 20 years, Davies was trombone soloist, composer/arranger, and musical director for this popular salsa dura group.
“He’s got quite the resume,” Matlock said.
“He writes, he wrote, I still can’t speak of him in the past tense, he wrote so well, such interesting writing.”
LAST ITERATION
When Matlock first met Davies and they were returning from a gig, Matlock was grousing that he wished he could play more.
“Suddenly, my phone started going off the hook,” he said.
“I started getting calls for jobs. It’s interesting that came right after I told Rick I wasn’t playing enough. He was very sneaky like that. He would work behind your back to do things for you.”
This Mambo Combo iteration features students Matlock had at the end of his career in July 2020 and the conclusion of the school’s program.
“I’m so lucky to have had that group of kids that I had when I retired,” he said.
“I’ve never had a group like that. These kids know so much more than a lot of people 30 years older than them. They know the history of this music. They analyze performances with a sense of maturity that I haven’t seen from people that age before. I’m lucky to have this group.”
“We are going to play three of Rick’s tunes, I believe, at the concert.”
