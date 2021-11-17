ALBANY – Malone resident and retired educator Jean Austin started volunteering in 2003 because she had too much time on her hands.
Seventeen years later, she was among three exceptional community volunteers from Essex and Franklin Counties, who were recently honored by the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) for their exceptional service to older adults and others in the community.
CELEBRATE CONTRIBUTIONS
Austin, Louise Johnson of Port Henry, and Mona White of Willsboro, were all nominated by their county Area Offices on Aging for recognition at NYSOFA’s annual Older New Yorkers’ Day celebration.
The virtual celebration premiered Nov. 5 on social media, with a video presentation featuring approximately 90 honorees from around the state, along with remarks from state officials.
“Older adults contribute mightily to their communities,” New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said in a press release.
“These individuals are a great reason why New York lives up to its designation as an age-friendly state – the first in the nation to receive this distinction.
“Older New Yorkers not only help their peers in the same age group, but also families and youths as well, with a level of voluntary contribution that is unmatched by any other demographic group.
“We are so proud to celebrate their incredible contributions. We thank them for their wisdom, their talents, their mentorship, and their service.”
CRUNCHING NUMBERS
Throughout New York State, more than 935,000 individuals age 55 or older contribute approximately 495 million hours of service to their communities annually. This translates into an annual economic output of $13.8 billion.
People over the age of 50 also account for the majority of volunteering, philanthropy, and donation activities in the U.S.
Older New Yorkers and Baby Boomers make up 63 percent – $379 billion – of all the household income generated in New York State, supporting local businesses and schools while contributing significantly to the local and state economy.
VERSATILE VOLUNTEER
After 35 years of teaching 4th grade and math at the junior high school, Austin started volunteering with Hospice of the North Country, then the Community Friendship Volunteer Program in Franklin County.
“I went back and substitute taught for 15 more,” she said.
“I didn't have enough to do. The family grows up, and they're gone to other states. My husband was gone, and I had too much time on my hands. That's when I started volunteering.”
When the COVID-19 Pandemic hit, Austin stopped substitute teaching.
“I didn't want to jeopardize my health or the health of the children,” she said.
“So that's when I really got into dealing with the older people. It's so much satisfaction. It really is, more so than with the children. They appreciate it so much more, and it's more one-on-one with the older people. I had some wonderful, wonderful people that I work with.”
Her typical client lives alone in the North Country. Family is grown and gone. There's no one around.
“Most of them are very secluded, and they need help,” she said.
“At least I feel needed again. That's the big thing with volunteering. We have a lot of wonderful programs in Franklin County. You help people a lot. You get a lot of satisfaction out of helping somebody else. And I'm no spring chicken. I'm retired. I'm not really young anymore but by helping somebody older in the 70s, 80s, 90s, I feel young.”
Austin can drive a car, lift groceries and clean.
“You can do a lot of things they can't do anymore,” she said.
“I find both the gentlemen and ladies, they bring a lot of joy into my life."
"I feel that Jean Austin epitomizes the meaning of volunteer,” Susan Schrader, Community Friendship Volunteer Program director, said.
“I have never met anyone more compassionate or dedicated to helping the elderly."
“Franklin County Office for the Aging is pleased to join the New York State Office for the Aging in recognizing and honoring one particular volunteer, Jean Austin, for her years of volunteerism at a number of organizations such as Franklin County Youth Bureau, Hospice of the North Country, and Community Health Center of the North Country’s Community Friendship Volunteer Program, ” Michelle Breen, director of the Franklin County Office for the Aging, said.
"Jean has spent her retirement caring for others throughout Franklin County, and truly deserves this recognition.”
MORIAH MISSIONS
Johnson has been a volunteer for AmeriCorps Seniors of Essex County since 1989.
She began volunteering at the Moriah Train Station – and continues to do so – ensuring that the facilities are staffed efficiently for incoming passengers.
In 2003, she started volunteering with the Town of Moriah and became the site manager for the congregate nutrition site, providing a wholesome lunch and dinner and other fun activities for older adults in the community.
Four years later, Johnson worked briefly as a rural transportation volunteer. She is also very involved with the local ambulance auxiliary and the Moriah Methodist Church.
"Older adults in Essex County rely on exceptional people like Mona White and Louise Johnson for help with transportation, nutrition, and other services provided by the Office for Aging, partner organizations, and at the grassroots level,” Krissy Leerkes, director of the Essex County Office for the Aging, said.
“Mona's long-time exercise program in Willsboro has given older adults the tools to build strength and mobility while also reducing stress.”
'COMMITTED VOLUNTEERISM'
White began volunteering with AmeriCorps Seniors of Essex County in 1992.
She continues to run the exercise program that she started in Willsboro, during the early 1990s, helping individuals remain active as they age.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic, she also worked as a hospice volunteer.
White is involved with the League of Women Voters, and she volunteers at Planned Parenthood of the North Country.
She is also a member of the Essex County Democratic Committee. She says that her goal is to create an open and transparent government that serves the people.
“For nearly 20 years, Louise has been instrumental to the operation of our congregate meal site in Moriah, providing nutritious foods and an opportunity for socialization,” Leerkes said.
“These are just a few of the ways that these giving individuals have responded to the call for service in Essex County, and I am proud to be honoring their impact through committed volunteerism."
VOLUNTEER BIOS
JEAN AUSTIN
On her first assignment with the Community Friendship Volunteer Program, Jean Austin helped a 92-year-old client who was very isolated, had no family in the area, and could no longer drive because she suffered from dementia.
Jean spent countless hours with this client, made friendly visits, took her grocery shop-ping, brought her to doctor’s appointments, and even brought her lunch and dinner. Eventually, the client could no longer remain safely in her home. When the woman went to a nursing home, Jean followed her, advocating for quality care and even being by her friend’s side when she passed.
Jean’s new client is 88 years old, blind, and has no family in the area. Jean visits her sev-eral times a week to ready her mail and assist her with activities.
She was instrumental in setting up Lifeline for her client, and she calls her almost every day to see if she needs anything.
Jean is a retired teacher who taught in the Malone Central School District for 35 years and still substitute teaches at Davis Elementary. Upon her retirement, Jean has been an active hospice volunteer for 14 years. Jean is also a board member of the Franklin County Youth Bureau, helping identify projects that assist youths in the community.
LOUISE JOHNSON
Louise was born and raised in Ticonderoga, New York. She is part of a large family and has nine siblings. Louise met her future husband, Francis (Lindy) Johnson, in Ticonderoga, at around 18 years old.
Lindy joined the Marine Corps, and Louise went to work at the GE Schenectady Service Center for nearly four years. While at GE, Louise worked as a drill press operator and assembled radar machines for the U.S. Navy. She then worked at Ellis Hospital briefly as a nurse’s aide. Louise and Lindy married in 1947 and later moved to Port Henry, New York.
Together they had 10 children: seven boys and three girls. Louise spends a lot of her time focusing on family and her community. She has 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Her children have taken her on vacations to Alaska and the California coast.
Although most of her family lives all over the U.S., Louise says she doesn’t mind the peace and quiet every now and then. She and her sisters remain close, meeting weekly for shopping and lunch. “After your kids have grown, you end up with time on your hands, so volunteer! Go for it!” Louise says. “Volunteering gives you the opportunity to meet new people and have fun while making a difference.”
MONA WHITE
Mona was born in Connecticut and lived on a large farm that her father managed. She later moved to Massachusetts before going to college, receving a degree in nursing at Massachusetts General hospital.
While in training in Boston, Mona met her husband, David White. They were married in 1953, and the couple later settled down in Port Washington, New York. Together they had four children: David, Ann, Samuel, and Adam.
In 1961, David started his own publishing company and Mona helped manage the business. She also edited six cookbooks for the company. In the 1970s, the couple established Independent Publishers Group, distributing books nationwide for other small publishers. They retired and sold the business in 1987.
The family spent vacations at David’s family-owned property in Willsboro, moving to the community on a permanent basis in 1990. Mona lost her husband in 2007. She has eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. “If you have any free time, you should take up volunteering,” Mona says.
“Being able to do something for people in need is helpful to your whole community. It is also personally rewarding.”
