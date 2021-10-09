A number of activities took place at the Harvest Festival recently such as pumpkin painting, petting zoo, and a scavenger hunt in an old barn.
featured
Malone Harvest Festival celebrates old-fashioned heritage
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
, 72, of Loma Linda, CA, passed away December 30, 2019. He was born was born on June 9, 1947 the son of Dr. James and Helen Virginia (Smith) Reardon. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11:00 am at Riverside Cemetery in Plattsburgh. Arrangements have been entruste…
, 89, Bushey Blvd. died Thursday October 7, 2021 at home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday October 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh,
Most Popular
Articles
- Grand jury indicts pair accused of Peru murder
- Foster, Noone plead not guilty to Peru murder case
- City dips toes into $75M beach improvement plan
- Two die in Westville accident
- Health Dept. warns of possible Keeseville COVID exposure
- 'He goes 100%': Town highway supers org awards Tom Sears life membership
- Moriah pounds Section X's Massena in 44-0 rout
- Area hits 90 COVID deaths
- 'Pride is protest': Despite hiccups, ANCGA celebrates sixth year of pride in Plattsburgh
- Crown Point forts to host ghost tours
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.