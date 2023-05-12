MALONE — Residents of Malone Central will weigh in on the proposed budget, a bus proposition and fill two seats on the board of education with write-in candidates during the district’s annual meeting and budget vote on Tuesday.
Voting will take place at Franklin Academy’s gymnasium and polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m.
BUDGET
In April, the Malone Central School District’s board of education voted in favor of a 2023-24 budget with a 1.5% tax levy increase.
Entering the final phase of the budget process, the tax levy increase stood at 2.91% with board members going through the budget and speaking for and against items before cutting the initial figure to one that will result in a 1.5% increase to the tax levy. Philip Hans, school board president, after the final budget meeting said he believes the 2.91% increase to the tax levy initially proposed was too high.
“I wasn’t comfortable asking our taxpayers for that,” Hans said. “We are looking at five, 10, 20 years down the road. Right now the district is in good financial condition but if we look even five years down the road I want to be 100% certain that we aren’t looking at making any cuts to programming. I believe, this is just my opinion, that 1.5% will help us to maintain all of the programs that we have for our students.”
Moving forward, interim Superintendent Stan Maziejka said the school board needs to keep in mind how dependent the district is on state aid.
“We are very dependent upon state aid for our revenues, most of our budget is funded through aid from the state, there’s a lot less reliance on the local share from taxpayers,” Maziejka said.
“If the state finances ever were put into a poor situation where state aid was impacted in a negative manner that would have a very detrimental impact on the budget. Then the district would be forced to get a larger share from the taxpayers. Right now the state is in good financial shape, we don’t see any issues in the short-term but you have to be mindful what may be coming down the road.”
The proposed budget totals $66,423,200 in spending, an increase of $5,535,016 or 8.3% from last year’s budget, according to budget documents.
The proposed budget passed the board 6-2, with board members Terrence Maguire and David Merrick voting against it.
After April’s meeting, Hans said the board has come in at a 0% increase or a decrease to the tax levy in past years, with this year’s increase going to support needed positions, including three special education jobs, in addition to adding a co-teaching platform.
Maziejka said new positions created in the budget include a speech teacher, a physical therapist and an occupational therapist, full-time positions the school district had to hire to meet individualized education programs for incoming students. The budget also includes the addition of a social worker at the elementary level.
Additionally, a co-teaching model will be added to Davis Elementary, according to Maziejka. Maziejka said the new budget also includes the addition of three school resource officers to the district’s elementary schools, which led to an approximate $60,000 increase to the budget. According to Maziejka, assuming no changes to the equalization rates, the increase to the tax levy will result in an average increase of $15 in Bangor, $16 in Bellmont, $8.21 in Brandon, $12.55 in Burke, $12.86 in Constable, $28.69 in Duane, $22 in Franklin, $25.54 in Malone, and $11.47 in Westville.
“What we did is we have the average assessment in each of the nine municipalities, we got what the average home value in Malone and how this 1.5% increase would impact the average homeowner,” Maziejka said. “If your home is valued less there is less of an impact and if it is more than there’s more of an impact.”
The appropriated fund balance portion of the proposed budget totals $1,584,302, according to Maziejka, who said this is a reduction of approximately $556,000 from last year’s total.
This reduction is due to reducing expenditures and increasing the tax levy, according to Maziejka. Maziejka said this year’s budget process was good but could have been better.
“I’ll take ownership of that, we should have gotten started much earlier than we did,” Maziejka said. “Our deliberations went a little bit longer in the calendar than we had expected them to, and those deliberations were necessary but I believe if we had started the process earlier we would have approved our budget earlier and had more time to plan for things.”
Maziejka said he appreciates the work put into this year’s budget by board members and the district’s staff.
“I think it’s a very good budget. I think the board of education and building leaders, everyone was mindful of ensuring that we are providing a quality education to our kids, but also balancing the needs with what taxpayers could afford,” he said. “I think we hit that balance.”
BUS PROPOSITION
Maziejka said voters will also cast ballots on a bus purchase totaling $1,015,000.
“When we purchase buses we get aid over five years, what happens is we go out and we borrow money over a five-year period, and we do that because the state gives you the aid back over a five-year period,” Maziejka said.
“We get approximately 90% transportation aid.”Every year the district purchases buses, according to Maziejka, who said the school district has approximately 37-38 bus runs.
WRITE-INS
Voters have to fill two five-year seats on the school board.
Write-in candidates include Sherry Boyea, Carla Cahill, Travis Kench, David Merrick, Dana Reyome and Michael Fournier, who announced his candidacy late Wednesday afternoon.
CONTINGENT BUDGET
In the event the proposed budget is voted down Tuesday, Maziejka said the district has two options.
“Most of us choose the option of going out for a re-vote and if you go out for a re-vote you always reduce expenditures,” Maziejka said.
“If you decide to go with a contingent budget, basically what would happen is, if you don’t want to go for a re-vote, you could think about adopting a contingent budget, which means you would have to cut $100,000 of expenses.”
Maziejka said a contingent budget would limit use of school facilities.
“The biggest ramification of a contingent budget is use of facilities, I had the displeasure of working in a district with a contingent budget one year,” Maziejka said. “Basically any use of the facilities for anything you have to charge for, you can’t incur any additional costs.”Maziejka said he is optimistic the proposed budget will be supported by voters.
