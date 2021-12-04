PLATTSBURGH — Make-A-Wish Northeast New York 's 29th annual Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign to benefit children battling critical illnesses continues through Christmas Eve at Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh.
“The dollars raised by this campaign go toward creating wishes for local wish kids,” Make-A-Wish Northeast New York CEO William C. Trigg, III. said in a press release.
“The generous North Country community understands that wishes transform the lives not only of wish kids, but entire families. That is why this iconic campaign is poised to enter its fourth decade.”
The Make-A-Wish Northeast New York chapter is the only one, which holds this campaign among the 59 chapters in Make-a-Wish America.
PAPER STARS
“What we do is sell paper stars featuring Wish Kids, who have already received their wishes, for donations,” Mark McGuire, director of marketing and communications, Make-A-Wish Northeast New York, said.
“We do this at malls throughout our chapter region, which stretches all the way from Plattsburgh down to Columbia-Green County.
“It covers 15 counties. We have six ambassadors for the lower part of our chapter and two ambassadors dedicated to the North Country.”
PANDEMIC PAINS
The Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign is one of the chapter's major fundraisers of the year.
“This particular Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign is especially vital because of after two years of uncertainty, because of the pandemic, we're expecting a large influx of wishes being granted, particularly travel wishes that have been put on hold,” he said.
The availability of vaccines for children really opens the door to start sending kids on trips.
“We have been granting wishes throughout the pandemic, but certain types of wishes have been put on hold dating back to March 2020,” he said.
DONATE, VOLUNTEER
Online donations can be made at: www.adoptawishneny.org
“You can donate there,” McGuire said.
“You can volunteer to staff one of our booths at Champlain Centre. We got some really cool swag. I bought a hat and a hoodie there. We will be running through Christmas Eve. Schools and will be running through March. Different schools take part, and it's up to the schools.”
For more information about Make-A-Wish, visit wish.org/neny
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.