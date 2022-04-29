KEENE — Three sections of guardrails and concrete barriers on State Route 73 are being replaced in Keene and North Elba this spring.
Work has started on the $8.3 million project, which the State Department of Transportation says will increase safety and improve scenic views of the Upper and Lower Cascade Lakes.
IN TIME FOR
UNIVERSITY GAMES
Work is scheduled to be completed in late fall, in time for the 2023 Lake Placid International University Sports Federation World University Games in January 2023.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by automatic temporary traffic lights on Route 73, but will pause in July to aid participants in the annual Lake Placid Ironman competition.
DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said Route 73 is a major scenic connector between Adirondack Northway exit 30 and the Village of Lake Placid.
“The old concrete barrier, which hindered views of the Cascade Lakes and other views along this scenic drive, will be replaced with see-through railings to help create a welcoming gateway for residents and visitors to the majestic Adirondack Mountain region, including athletes and fans (of Ironman),” she said in a news release.
REPLACEMENT AREAS
The three replacement areas are: Bullet Pond, 2.2 miles north of the intersection with U.S. Route 9; between Chapel Pond and Ausable Road; and along the Upper and Lower Cascade Lakes.
There will also be new pavement on those segments of Route 73, and shoulders will be widened to four feet on both sides of the road along Upper and Lower Cascade Lakes, a section used by hikers parking at trailheads there and by cyclists training for the Ironman competition.
Keene Town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson praised the work, saying the road will be safer for drivers and recreation.
“The growing pains this summer are well worth it for the wider lanes which will provide room for bicycles and other recreation traffic along the busy highway,” he said in the release. “The Department of Transportation has been an excellent partner in setting up these projects and we appreciate their efforts to improve this busy highway through our beautiful mountains.”
The barriers were installed in the early 2000s to replace masonry roadside barriers, the DOT said, and were still safe, but the surface underneath had deteriorated, requiring the new installations.
“While these barriers were always intended to be a temporary measure to ensure safety of visitors and residents alike, their removal and replacement will surely be met with satisfaction by many who seek to experience the world renowned natural beauty that can only be found in the Adirondacks,” State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Brant Lake) said in the release.
North Elba Town Supervisor Derek Doty said he’s glad to see a high standard of maintenance on Route 73.
“Working around the annual Ironman race during construction is greatly appreciated, as well as an improved roadway for winter travel to and from ’23 World University Games,” he said in the release.
Site preparation with DOT flaggers stopping traffic is currently underway on the three areas of work.
