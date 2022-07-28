Major League Fishing returns to Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH — Major League Fishing (MLF), the world’s largest tournament fishing organization, is returning to Lake Champlain for a four-day event, hosted by the City of Plattsburgh and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, this Friday.
From July 29, to Aug. 1, MLF will take to the waters to compete in its sixth and final event of the 2022 MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit.
Anglers will leave from 5 Dock St. in Plattsburgh at 6:30 a.m, with weigh-ins held at the waterfront at 2:30 p.m. daily as well.
‘ECONOMIC IMPACT’
“We are so excited to have Major League Fishing tournaments back on the Adirondack Coast and Lake Champlain year after year,” Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau Assistant Director of Tourism & Marketing, Alyssa Senecal, said in a press release.
“These tournaments not only have an incredible economic impact on our area but bring long-lasting exposure to our backyard and anglers who just keep coming back for more. Thank you to everyone at MLF for recognizing, showcasing and caring for the destination that we call home.”
This now marks the 13th time Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit has visited and competed on Lake Champlain; this year, a roster of 155 professional anglers will be competing for a prize of $850,000.
EVENT ‘HIGHLIGHTS’ PLATTSBURGH
With many people coming from out of town for the event, it will undoubtedly have an impact on the local economy, Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“What I love about events like this — it’s not just a one-time injection into our economy,” he said.
“It highlights Plattsburgh to our visitors and also has the opportunity for people to fall in love with the area so that they can come back over and over again.
“I know a lot of these athletes and their families do come back into the region once they’ve had an opportunity to fish on Lake Champlain for example. Their tournament also gives (us) a lot of press; we get featured in various ways. It highlights our region in such a way that people go, ‘Hey I want to check out Lake Champlain; I want to check out Plattsburgh’ if they’re watching it on TV or elsewhere.”
As for a short-term economic boost, he expects local hotels to see a significant increase in business.
“The Town of Plattsburgh is host to approximately 1,000 bedrooms here in the region,” Cashman said.
“We become a jumping off point for people being able to take advantage of the regional activities and amenities.”
He said those activities could include participating in Michigan Month, and of course, enjoying all Lake Champlain has to offer.
“There’s a great pollination of activities that can occur when people come (here),” Cashman said.
“I’ve always said that Plattsburgh is a four-season location, and summer by far is one of the best seasons.”
