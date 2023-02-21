SARANAC — A major fire that included a massive explosion, destroyed a barn and significantly damaged a house on Duquette Road Saturday.
Amazingly, no one was hurt.
“We are very lucky no one was hurt or killed,” Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said.
The fire started in a barn at the O’Connell property across the Saranac River from Route 3 shortly before noon officials said.
Saranac Fire Chief Todd Strack said the cause of the fire is yet to be known, but the barn was completely destroyed and the house next to it where the O’Connells lived, was seriously damaged.
A barn across the road was also charred by the massive flames.
PROPANE TANK
A 500-pound propane tank inside the barn blew up as firefighters were battling the blaze sending pieces of metal flying.
Witnesses said it felt like a bomb went off as the ground shook and windows rattled in nearby homes.
Day said a large piece of the tank landed about 1,400 feet away.
He said some firefighters described it as “taking off like a rocket ship.”
Strack said firefighters at the scene were unharmed by the explosion.
“It was very windy and tough, but firefighters did an amazing job,” the chief said.
NO ONE HOME AT TIME
Two goats were lost in the blaze, but several other animals were able to get out of the barn.
Strack said no one was home at the time of the fire.
Day said there were several hay bales in the old wooden barn, which ignited fast and furiously.
Firefighters were busy making sure the flames were out and securing the area for about five or six hours, Strack said.
Firefighters from Saranac were aided at the blaze by crews from Cadyville, Dannemora, Morrisonville, Peru, Keeseville, South Plattsburgh, District 3, Ellenburg Depot and AuSable Forks as well as Saranac EMS.
Departments from Cumberland Head, West Chazy and Beekmantown provided standby at stations.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire came a week after three people died in an early-morning blaze on Strackville Road, also in Saranac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.