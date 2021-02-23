PLATTSBURGH – Mildred “Millie” LeClair reads the Press-Republican front to back daily.
If you're reading now Millie, this one is about you.
Get ready for autographs.
BEATING THE ODDS
The 105-year-old Meadowbrook Healthcare resident was diagnosed as positive with COVID-19 one week after her second Moderna vaccination.
She is a veteran of two global crises, the 1918 influenza pandemic and the current one.
“My husband and I had a sinking feeling, darn it, why couldn't it just have been another week before she came up positive,” said Michelle Tolosky, who is married to Sandy, Millie's grandson.
“The doctor spoke to us and said normally we were doing infusion therapy, but Millie doesn't reach the weight threshold. You have to be 90 pounds. We were like, oh another strike.
“The beautiful story here is that she never even had any symptoms of COVID the entire time that she tested positive. I truly believe, and so does the family, truly believe that the vaccination saved her life, and it saved many of the lives of the residents at Meadowbrook because most of them have had their vaccinations.
"By the time it snuck into the facility, that was like their first line of defense. The others had that infusion therapy, and they did so well, too."
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration is under state and national scrutiny for its reporting of fatality data of approximately 15,000 deaths connected to nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to a Times Union report.
“Garland says DOJ is 'open to evidence of fraud' in Cuomo nursing home probe” was a Tuesday headline of the Albany-based newspaper.
“When you look at the odds of the nursing homes, and both across the country, Meadowbrook has just done fantastic," Michelle said.
"It's because of the diligence of the staff and the care that they provided. Getting that vaccine was just critical for her survival. She never even had a fever, and she's going to be 106 in July.”
ELLENBURG ROOTS
Millie was born July 6, 1915 to Fred and Anna Boseley.
“So this is her second pandemic,” Michelle said.
“She comes from strong stock, I would have to say. She grew up in Ellenburg. She ran Pearl's Department Store. She was way ahead of her time, a hard working woman and always a hard-working woman her whole life.”
She also worked at Magram's Department Store in Plattsburgh.
Millie married George LeClair, and they had an only child, Joyce, who married Paul Tolosky of Ellenburg.
Joyce passed away a decade ago.
“They had five children, one of which has passed,” Michelle said.
“Three live here locally, and one lives in Florida. The oldest was Kim, and she's Kim Sanger now of Sanger Sugarhouse down the road. They had four boys – Paul, who has passed away; Bob, who lives in Florida; Sandy, my husband; and Todd, lives in Mooers.”
Millie has five great-grandchildren and multiple great-great grandchildren.
“She lived alone until she was 99,” Michelle said.
She's just this little 4 ft.-10 sweetheart that everybody loves. She still uses her walker to get around. She's all there.”
FINGER LICKIN' GOOD
Michelle and Sandy's last in-person visit with their beloved “Gram” was in March 2020.
“We went every week to the little tents that were set up outside,” Michelle said.
“We did the window visits. We celebrated 105th birthday with a window visit, and we brought gifts. She loves Kentucky Fried Chicken, so every week we would bring her Kentucky Fried Chicken, which she always looked forward to.”
What Michelle loves about her grandmother-in-law is her ability to find the good in people.
“She would always not look at somebody's faults but look at what their good qualities are, and I thought that was such a positive way to go through life,” Michelle said.
“Nobody is perfect, but everyone has good qualities that you can embrace. She's very much an optimist and lived her life that way. She's a very faithful person, and she's a very devout Catholic. She gets the Press-Republican, and trust me when her subscription runs out, we hear about it because we take care of it. She reads it cover to cover. Everyday. Cover to cover.”
MEADOWBROOK SHOUT OUT
Once the pandemic flattens, the Toloskys will resume their delivery of The Colonel's tempting treat to Millie.
“I can't say enough about the way the Meadowbrook has treated the COVID crisis in general,” Michelle said.
“They are so quick about making sure that people wear the proper PPEs at all times. They have become their family. I just don't know what I would do without them. I would have many more sleepless nights. I know that she is lovingly cared for, and I know that the people take their jobs so seriously. That's why they kept it out of there as long as they did.
“They really are hyper-diligent and understand how important that is in keeping it away from the facility.”
Meadowbrook staffers called the Tolosky family frequently before Millie's COVID diagnosis.
“But when she was diagnosed with COVID, they called us every day to give us an update on her,” Michelle said.
“It's just remarkable. Everyday was great news for us, obviously. They just go out of their way to treat them like family. I just can't be happier with Meadowbrook and what they've done.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.