Elizabethtown’s Second Annual Fairy and Magickal Creatures Festival drew several hundred fairies, trolls and a cornucopia of concocted creatures, as well as normal — compared to the paranormal — visitors to the grounds and garden behind the Adirondack History Museum.
The day’s activities included: Music by River Z (in a previous life known as the Zucchini Brothers); Celtic Magician Daniel Green Wolf; Fairy tea parties; Fairy house garden walk; Face painting; a mermaid in a dunking booth; a wishing tree; numerous exotic booths offering fragrances and fortune telling; and thousands of bubbles floating throughout the ethereal gathering.
