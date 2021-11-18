PLATTSBURGH — The North Country's “Party Rock Kings” return Friday evening to the Strand Center Theatre stage after a self-banishment.
Lucid – Andrew Deller (keys), Kevin Sabourin (guitar and vocals), Jamie Armstrong (saxophone), Chris Shacklett (bass), Ryan Trumbull (drummer), and Lowell Wurster (percussion, harmonica, vocals) – return to Plattsburgh's live music scene with opening act, Annie in the Water.
NEW TUNES
Lucid's tribe can expect new tunes, jam-funk-rock classics, cameos from George Wurster (harmonica and vocals) and Catherine Wurster (stand-up bass), and a few surprises.
“We haven't played in Plattsburgh since we did the Battle of Plattsburgh five years ago,” Lowell said.
“That's kind of why we're excited to do it, now since the Strand is back up and running. Doing it during COVID is a bummer, but we wanted to do it.”
The outfit of six average three or four shows a year, all out of the area.
“Miles Deep” (2005), “Dewdmanwah” (2009), “Home Is Where We Wanna Grow” (2013), “Dirt” (2015) and “Bonsai Zen” (2016) comprise the band's discography.
The latter was released at Lucid's April 16, 2016 show at the Strand.
A BIG CHANGE
Back in the days of the Zika, the band had a discussion to stop playing full time.
“We were in North Carolina,” Lowell said.
“I remember the conversation very well because it was the biggest change in all of our adult lives really. It was what we were pushing towards. It was a hiatus.”
After the Strand show, the band appeared at the last Backwoods Pondfest.
“I don't know if we even played the next year,” Lowell said.
“Then, we wanted to play again. What was nice about it, we weren't trying to make the rent anymore. That kind of changed the game I think a little bit where we could say yes or no to shows instead of playing most stuff that came our way.”
Lowell was excited to have the summer off for the first time in his entire life.
“When we announced what we thought was going to be our last show, I got a few job offers, which was really sweet because a few people recognized my tenacity,” he said.
“So, I didn't get any time off. Our Strand show was like at the end of April, and I started working for Craft New York at the beginning in April. I actually had a lot of overlap there, and it was very stressful. I sat in with a lot of bands all over the place. There's no place I had to be, only places that I wanted to be.”
EXPLORING OTHER THINGS
His bandmates explored other talents.
Jamie's culinary arts took him to Livingoods and then executive chef at the Naked Turtle.
Kevin focused on music and visual arts.
“Chris moved to Ithaca to be in another band,” Lowell said.
“Then, he moved back and now he actually does beer with me. Ryan, his brother owns a landscaping business, and he does construction and landscaping. He's very good at it.
“Ryan never stopped playing either. Nobody really stopped. Jamie was the only one who I think stopped. He wasn't actively playing. Everybody else continued playing in different forms. Ryan is actually the drummer in the band opening up for us, Annie in the Water.”
ALL-AGES SHOW
Friday's show is an all-ages show, which is a big deal to Lucid.
“All the shows we've been doing have kind of been like that," Lowell said.
"As we've been in a band for 20 years, our friends have kids. We want this to be a family show. Sure we used to get crazy and wild, but we were 20, 21, 22 like everybody else.”
Lowell hopes his, Jamie, and Kevin's high-school teachers come out for the Strand show.
“We would see them around and how proud they were of us,” he said.
“A lot of our friends have kids. When I meet these kids, they think that I'm like this famous person because their parents listen to us all the time. They're like, 'This is Lowell, Lucid.' They like looking at me, and they're like, 'Ohh!' I'm like I don't know man, I'm just me. They don't get it because they're little kids. That's what we're excited about.”
TRYING SOMETHING NEW
Friday's lineup gelled in the early 2000s when Andrew joined the band.
“Then, Ryan our drummer decided that he had to step back,” Lowell said.
“He wanted try something new. That's when we went through three other drummers (Kyle Murray, Chris English, Josh West) in the course of three or four years.
“We talked with Ryan, and Ryan wanted to come back. We loved all the other drummers, and we're still friends with all of them.”
In the beginning of Lucid, Ryan was a huge part of the band's sonics.
“We always called him a reformed-punk drummer,” Lowell said.
“That's what he did. The kid played hardcore music, and he was fast and he was loud and he was super intense.”
Ryan changed Lucid's game, and Friday evening, fans will get a chance to see if he and they still got it.
“He's solid as a rock,” Lowell said.
“He's loud. He learned how to slow down. He had to. It's really great to have Ryan back because that was the original crew.
“Even the old drummers were like, it's awesome that Ryan's back. Everybody calls him Rippy because he rips the drums. He's just a beast.”
