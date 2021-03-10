Lt. Gov. Hochul, North Country leaders praise relief bill

PLATTSBURGH — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was chatting live with the North Country when the America Rescue Plan Act gained House approval Wednesday afternoon, and wore a broad smile when word came across.
“I’m just seeing a flash on my screen that the House just approved the $1.9 trillion (bill) — let’s give it up for the leaders in both the House and the Senate for that lifeline,” she said amidst her remarks at a North Country Chamber of Commerce webinar in front of some 130 listeners.
“If that didn’t happen, my friends, this would be a very depressing call, because I would be telling you everything that we would have to cut,” Hochul continued. “But $350 billion, not just for states, but for local government, has to be music to the ears of everybody.
“Everybody who voted for that deserves our undying gratitude.”
The latest COVID relief bill featured another round of stimulus checks, extended unemployment benefits, a restaurant and bar grant program, funds dedicated to COVID testing and vaccine distribution, as well as the aforementioned aid to state and local governments.
‘BUDGET CRUSHED’
Hochul, who resides in western New York, discussed the fiscal toll of the pandemic on New York state, saying it “has been very costly.”
“We’ve been hit hard; our budget has been crushed,” she said. “There are a lot of communities and counties that are suffering, because of the loss of business with Canada; not having the flow of traffic over the bridges is a killer — I know that right in my hometown.”
The lieutenant governor said the pandemic wasn’t a “New York state problem” and believed “we would have been fine without the pandemic.”
“We all of a sudden found ourselves with a $15 billion hole,” she said. “If you think about all of the mass vaccination sites. . . all of the money we had to spend to bring in healthcare workers from across the country all of the money we’ve had to help give out to counties and local governments to set up testing sites and now vaccination sites — it’s been phenomenally expensive, in addition to the state losing sales tax revenues and all kinds of fees.”
OFFICIALS REACT
Assembly D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) said the recent passage of the latest COVID relief package was good news for the North Country and said he would do everything he could to be sure its funding would not replace or supplement funding that the state had already promised its local governments, schools and businesses.
“Since last year, I have been calling on our federal partners to pass a relief bill that would provide much-needed funding to our state and local governments, and I was pleased that aid to state and local governments was included in this bill,” Jones says in a recent statement.
“This bill will also provide funding for schools, vaccination rollout and businesses, including $28 billion to the hard hit restaurant industry; funding that they so desperately need to survive this pandemic, along with providing funding for struggling individuals and families including rental relief to help tenants and landlords alike.
“This additional federal aid is incredibly important for our region’s recovery and I am thankful that our federal partners passed this much needed aid.”
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted against the relief bill Wednesday. In a statement, Stefanik detailed her opposition and referred to the bill as a “far-left wish list.”
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I successfully delivered billions of dollars in funding to the North Country and supported multiple, bipartisan packages to fund vaccine research, development, and distribution, and support small businesses, schools, hospitals, farms, and hardworking families to safely reopen our North Country economy,” her statement says.
FEDERAL LIFELINE
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas asked Hochul if she anticipated an “on-time” state budget that “will put New York on a even keel once again, in terms of it’s finances?”
“I do,” she answered, “and that is as of now, because I know now that we have that lifeline from the federal government.”
The lieutenant governor said the America Rescue Plan Act would, among other things, allow the Empire State to continue its broadband efforts, its aid to the Regional Economic Development Councils and its support of future and current Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants, like the those awarded to the City of Plattsburgh and Village of Saranac Lake.
Hochul found it unfortunate the latest relief bill had only gained democratic support, saying “everybody represents mom and pop shops on main streets who need this money.”
Still, she was pleased overall and said the community owed Sen. Charles “Chuck” Schumer a high-five for his efforts.
“Washington is going to help our state budget tremendously.”
VACCINATION IS TICKET
Hochul discussed recent changes in vaccination eligibility, saying teachers and those age 60 and older could receive the vaccine at pharmacies, and adding that government employees, nonprofit workers and building service workers would become eligible later this month.
Until widespread vaccination, she believed rapid testing should be available at large work sites, like manufacturing facilities, so “they can bring people back to work with the assurances that everybody around you is going to be safe.”
“The vaccine is most important,” Hochul said. “That’s our ticket out.”
To be effective, New York needed 70 to 90 percent of its population vaccinate, she said, adding that, as of Wednesday, 20 percent were vaccinated.
BORDER TRAVEL
Douglas, who has long advocated for the gradual reopening of the northern border, felt the state should begin preparing for a marketing campaign that would encourage Canadian visitors to travel to New York once again.
Hochul agreed and said she was in support of an app that would either identify vaccinated individuals and/or those who tested negative in the last 72 hours.
She said a similar testing requirement had been used to allow thousands of spectators to attend a Buffalo Bills game “with no problems at all. There was no spreading of the virus. People were able to establish that anybody sitting near them was safe.”
The lieutenant governor said such an app was in the works and could be launched later this month.
“We could get that and (ask) our Canadian friends, ‘Would you be willing to accept this at those border crossings?’ I think it’s a great idea,” she said.
“I think there is going to be tremendous pent up demand.”
‘WHAT’S NEXT?’
As a nod to a chamber-hosted talk she gave in April 2020, Hochul noted the changes between then and today.
“We were really just getting crushed then and we did not see an end in sight,” she said Wednesday. “There was a lot of fear. A lot of businesses saw their livelihoods going down the tubes; they didn’t know what was going to be there to help them.”
She noted various federal aid programs that have existed since and the state’s coming guidelines to expand indoor seating, allow for entertainment venues to open and increase gathering sizes.
Hochul said the path was now clearer and that the question was no longer, What are we closing down next?
“Now it is, ‘What is opening up next?’”
