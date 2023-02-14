ELIZABETHTOWN — Tammy Devlin, LPN, of the University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabeth Community Hospital’s High Peaks Health Center was honored recently with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Devlin was selected for the honor after a hospital committee reviewed nominations submitted by coworkers, patients and patient families.
Her professionalism, compassionate care and sense of humor were common themes in the nominations she received.
One longtime patient shared “I have noticed her, on many occasions, in person or on the phone, go out of her way to ensure the patients get the best possible care. In my opinion, the community is very fortunate to be able to look to her for medical care.”
“Tammy is the heart of the Wilmington Health Center. Her cheerful, positive attitude is a hallmark of the care we always receive from her,” another nomination offered.
“She is an excellent representative of Elizabethtown Community Hospital and the UVM Health Network.”
Dr. Jun Chon, Chief Medical Officer for Elizabethtown Community Hospital, added that “Tammy is very deserving of this recognition and we’re so fortunate to have her as part of our team. She is diligent in her tasks, thoughtful in her actions and always an advocate for patients.”
STARTED IN 2000
Devlin began her nursing career with Elizabethtown Community Hospital in 2000 as a night nurse on the inpatient unit. She transitioned to Westport Health Center before moving to the High Peaks Health Center in Wilmington when it opened in 2019.
During the surprise recognition ceremony with colleagues, Devlin was presented with a certificate commending her as an “Extraordinary Nurse” which reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”
Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
Elizabethtown Community Hospital launched the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in early 2018 as way to recognize and reward licensed nurses for making a meaningful difference in the lives of their patients. Nomination forms and boxes are located at each of the hospital’s main entrances and online at UVMHealth.org/ECH. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. A committee reviews nominations and twice a year, awards the honor to a deserving nurse.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
The DAISY Foundation is a national not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family.
Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.)
The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.
