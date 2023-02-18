LAKE PLACID — Camp LPCA offers opportunities for children ages 7-17 to explore the arts this summer from hoop dancing to theatre arts to hands deep in clay in the pottery studio at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts.
“We’re so happy to welcome kids back to campus this summer to learn new skills and have fun discovering visual and performing arts,” Tara Palen, director of education and outreach, said.
“Summer Camps are a great way for campers to dive in and explore different programs in a hands-on, active way.”
Registration is now open for 2023 summer camps at LPCA.
Familiar camp favorites return this summer, along with two new programs.
Camps offered include:
- Hoop Dance Camp with instructor Samantha Yelle, July 10 – 14, Ages 7 — 12
This camp series is an introduction to hoop dance. The aim is to build a strong foundation of basic movements with hula hoops. From an established base it is easy to incorporate those movements into dance. Throughout the week campers will be taking the tricks they learn each day and adding them together for a choreographed dance.
- Away with Clay with instructor Brooke Noble
Session I: July 11 – 14 & July 17
Session II: August 1 – 4 & August 7
Ages 7 — 13
Clay may come from the earth, but the sky’s the limit in this art camp. From sensational sculptures to functional pottery and more, there is no limit to the mess of fun kids will have. Tiles, animals, masks, coil patterned dishes and extruded artifacts are just some of the projects kids may explore. Finished pieces will be teaming with textures and creativity.
- Act Out! Teen Theatre Camp with instructors Tara Palen and Tyler Nye
July 17 – 28 (two weeks)
Ages 12 – 17
Join LPCA’s own Tara Palen and Tyler Nye for 2 solid weeks of theatre camp where we will be rehearsing and mounting a production of the comedy sensation ‘Just Another High School Play’ by Bryan Starchman. Students will learn all the skills needed to be part of an ensemble: timing, teamwork, memorization, voice projection, improvisation skills, script analysis, and much more.
Circus with Sammy with instructor Samantha Yelle
August 21 – 25
Ages 7 – 13
In this play-based circus program, participants are encouraged to use simple breathing techniques and body alignment alongside the use of a variety of props, such as hula hoops, poi, batons, ribbons, staves, levitation wands, etc. Throughout this class, students are gently encouraged to have fun and let go of inhibition, to engage with the props and each other as a way to increase the awareness of and connection with their own bodies and minds and with each other.
Let’s Pretend! Theatre Games with instructor Tara Palen
August 28 – September 1
Ages 7 – 11
Looking for a fun intro to the world of theatre? Look no further! This camp will focus on building confidence, exploring imagination, and having fun as a team through improv, movement, and acting. Learn basic theatre skills and terminology to help build a solid foundation for a lifelong appreciation of live performing arts.
Times for all camps will be 9:30 a.m. to noon. Additional camps offerings may be added at a later date.
“I’ve been here at LPCA since 2018, and we’ve been doing camps as long as I’ve been here and they definitely predate me,” Palen said.
“Obviously, it was a little quiet during COVID lock down, but even then we did some socially distanced outdoors camps just to keep it going. It’s so important to keep kids involved in the arts and learning over the summer. So, we do all that we can.”
Campers include children from second-home families in the area for the summer.
“But primarily our basis is local year-round kids. We get kids from as far away as Keene, even Malone and Plattsburgh. We’ve had a pretty wide reach for the last few years.”
Then number of attendees depends on the number of camps and what is offered.
“For example, this year we have eight camps, and usually, they range from 12 to 14 to 15 kids per.”
Please visit LPCA’s website for more information, pricing and to register: lakeplacidarts.org/classes-camps.
