PLATTSBURGH – Stella-Luna Lynn-Marie Wilson is very excited about Christmas 2020, but what she needs the most won't be gift wrapped under the tree: a kidney.
When the 17 month-old spies the Christmas tree in the home of her great-grandparents, Gary and Joan McClatchie, she goes “Ho-ho!”
She and her mother, Shie Curran, have been making cookies left and right.
“We made peanut butter, chocolate chip, chocolate with chocolate chips in them,” Shie said.
“She helps me stir the bowl. She likes to do that. Anything cooking, she likes to do.”
JULY SURPISE
Stella-Luna was born six weeks early on July 10, 2019 to Matthew Wilson and Shie at the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
“I actually didn't even know I was pregnant,” Shie said.
“I went in. Her father thought I had like appendicitis or something like that. They told me, bam, I'm pregnant and I was in labor 24 hours start to finish, then here she comes. I always say she was my surprise.”
“It was a big surprise because the week before Stella came into the world, we were hiking and camping at one of our local campgrounds and everything,” Matthew said.
“We were cooking around the fire and everything like that. After we got home, not even seven days after, we were rushing Shie to the hospital and well, we got a daughter.”
The couple spent a week at the Ronald McDonald House visiting their daughter at the University of Vermont Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
“After about seven days, they pretty much said she's good enough to go home,” Matthew said.
“We did the car seat test, and we came across the ferry and back home. We did have a little trouble keeping weight on her at first, but our at-home nurse, Dawn, was really, really a saint and helped us out with that.”
“She struggled a little bit to gain weight here and there, but she was healthy, happy, until she wasn't,” Shie said.
“I remember telling the doctors that you have to tell me that she's not going to die. I am depressed. I do rely on her for my happiness because she does make me happy. I told them I don't know what I'm going to do if you take my sunshine away.”
POST FIRST BIRTHDAY
Matthew and Shie noticed Stella-Luna wasn't herself soon after her first birthday celebration in July.
“We were rushed to UVM," he said.
"They couldn't figure it out. That was like the worse seven days of my experience of being a parent right there because it looked like my one-year- old was on her death bed and sedated where she couldn't move. We could barely hold her without 15 lines. No answers.”
“The 17th was when she got admitted in Vermont's Pediatric ICU,” Shie said.
“She was sedated and doing 24-hour dialysis on their hemodialysis machine. They couldn't get the machine to continue working right, so she ended up being transferred to Boston Children's Hospital.”
The Medical Center gave the couple a whole sheet of paper listing the possibilities that could have caused Stella-Luna's renal failure.
“She has a gene mutation, they call it, called WT1, which is Wilms Tumor," Shie said.
"Basically with all the kids that do get it, it causes them to go in full-on kidney failure. It's the hardest thing ever to face that you think your child might die.”
Stella-Luna was diagnosed within two to three weeks at Boston Children's Hospital.
“We had answers, what was going on, what was happening, what we could do, the possibilities,” Matthew said.
“It was a shock, but Boston was a godsend on that part because they gave us the answers we were looking for. They gave us an answer, and they saved her life.”
IN THEIR HANDS
The family had a two-and-a-half months stay in Boston that included training for Matthew and Shie.
“She does dialysis at home," Shie said.
"She's on what is called peritoneal dialysis. She has a catheter on her right side of her belly that goes in between her muscle and stuff and goes up into her peritoneum.
“Basically, her machine will fill up the dialyzate into her peritoneum. It filters out everything. She has to do that for 10 hours a night every night. Every night.”
The procedure was definitely challenging for the couple to learn.
“Once it comes to something that is life-saving to her, it gets less scary,” Shie said.
“It took, I want to say about a month and half of training, just to come home to do this.
“Around 9-9:30, she gets hooked up for the night. And the next morning whenever it is that she wants to wake up, she gets unhooked and she goes on and plays about her day like she would any other day.”
MAKING LEMONADE
Stella-Luna is listed, but she's inactive on the donor list.
“I match her blood type, so I'm trying to donate my kidney to her,” Shie said.
“It breaks my heart that she has go through all of this.
“In a way it breaks my heart, but in a way this will give her the life that she's going to grow up to and be able to go on and do what she wants to do in life.”
It was hectic for the young family until Boston Children's Hospital physicians diagnosed Stella-Luna.
“I always, always preach in the hospital, we were dealt a s----y card, not a s----y life,” Shie said.
“It's all about what you make it.”
WAITING ON HOPE
In 2021, the couple hopes to move out on their own.
“It's all little leaps and bounds,” Shie said.
“My hope is that she gets transplanted and goes on to live a happy, long, normal life like any other kid out there. A typical hope from a mother. I want her to be happy and know I did it all for her.”
Matthew shares her sentiment and wants their daughter to have a happy life.
“I want her to be able to grow up, make mistakes, fall down, so she can be picked back up and be a normal kid to where when it comes nighttime she doesn't have to sit there and look at her friends, if they're going out and making mischief or doing something they are not supposed to or doing something productive, come six o'clock, 'Oh, I'm sorry guys, I got to go. I have to hook up to my machine,'” he said.
The waiting period for a kidney transplant is his concern.
“I want her happy, healthy ASAP, even though she is happy and healthy right now even on the machine,” Matthew said.
“I want her to be a complete little human without lines coming out of her.
"My future plans are hoping to raise a healthy little girl, even if she's only got one kidney, and going down the road and watching her grow up.”
Stella-Luna has her own page on the Children's Organ Transplant Association website.
The link is http:www.cotaforstellalunaskidney.com.
The goal is to raise $35,000.
In the close of her appeal, Shie writes:
“With your help of a donation to COTA, my baby girl will be ONE single step closer to having a normal life.”
