PLATTSBURGH — The Lemmon Case is very familiar to Plattsburgh resident Don Papson, founder of the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association.
In 2015, he co-authored “Secret Lives of the Underground Railroad in New York City: Sydney Howard Gay, Louis Napoleon and the Record of Fugitives” with Tom Calarco, a noted Underground Railroad scholar.
A year after McFarland published the book, specifically on June 14, 2016 in Greenwich Village, Papson met with Mary Otis Kidwell Burger and Angela Brown Terrell, direct descendants of Gay and Napoleon, respectively.
“I just wished I had known the descendants when I was working on the book because there would be things that would be different,” Papson stated in a 2016 interview with the Press-Republican.
COURTHOUSE EXHIBIT
Papson plans to visit the “The Lemmon Case: 1852-1860, A Prelude to the Civil War,” an exhibition at the Clinton County Government Center through Feb. 24.
“I think people at the time of this case had Louis Napoleon pegged pretty well,” he said.
“He was greater than the Emperor Napoleon for what he did. That’s what they said at the time.”
Several years ago, the Hon. Judge Albert Rosenblatt contacted Papson about his research.
“He was astounded at what I had discovered for our book,” Papson said.
“’Where did your find this stuff?’”
Rosenblatt’s book, “The Eight: The Lemmon Slave Case and the Fight for Freedom,” will be released in April by SUNY Press.
He teaches at the New York University School of Law and is a retired Judge of New York State Court of Appeals.
“It’s a captivating legal story that also has social and even emotional and dramatic dimensions to it, because the story, in a sense, is an adventure story, because it’s a story through the court system under the most arduous conditions whereby someone, or in this case, eight people, were brought a lawsuit in order to be declared human beings,” he said.
“It’s a story in which the lawsuit is different from most other lawsuits because in this lawsuit the people were suing in order to be declared human beings. The lawsuit was unique in that sense. It was a lawsuit for freedom.”
Rosenblatt worked on the book for four years.
“I served as a judge on the Court of Appeals that decided that case in 1860, so it has a special meaning for me.”
The Lemmon case brought notoriety to Napoleon.
“This is when he got a name for himself,” Papson said.
“This case did it. Before that he was operating but people had not really heard of him. He was the one who started the case. ‘The writ of habeas corpus was granted on the petition of Louis Napoleon, a respectable colored man, who lived in the city.’ He was with them when the decision was made that they were free. He was with them throughout the whole thing.”
‘UNUSUAL CASE’
Papson thinks everybody in New York should know about the Lemmon Case.
“This was an unusual case where enslavers were able to bring their servants, that’s what they preferred to call their enslaved people, to New York for several months,” he said.
“But then the law was changed in 1841, so the Lemmons tried to pull a fast one. They were on their way to Texas. They were taking these people to Texas, but word got to Napoleon that there were several enslaved people that were about to be put on a boat to Galveston.”
Napoleon and his associates intervened and started a legal case.
“The Lemmons tried to claim that they really wanted to go with them to Texas,” he said.
“I mean what enslaved person in their right mind, if they were in free New York would want to go to Texas? Even up to the last minute the Lemmons were like ‘Let us meet with them in private and see what they really want to do.’ Of course there was no question. They wanted to be free.”
This was a not an act of self-emancipation by enslaved people, but enslaved people aided by a Black man.
“People haven’t given enough credit to the agency of Black people in this whole anti-slavery movement. This was a Black man born in New York, who became an agent on the Underground Railroad, who had his ear to the ground throughout the city, knew everything that was going on, and people knew what he was doing. He was informed, and he knew what to do.”
NAME CHANGER
Napoleon was not educated, but he knew how to access the legal system.
“And he had allies, you know, Gay, and abolitionist attorneys like John Jay,” Papson said.
“This was a case that got his name in the papers. The newspaper reporters loved Napoleon. When he was older, there were newspaper reporters who knew him and they would give him money to help him survive as an older man.”
Eight years after he completed his initial research, Papson is still finding clues about Napoleon. There is no known image of him.
“After the book came out, I found an article about him in New Jersey, and a report on him and they said he looked just like someone and I have an image of that man, Gen. Hoxey,” he said.
“Napoleon was in New Jersey, this is 1870, at a meeting of Black and white people. The reporter is amazed that he looked so much like Gen. Hoxsey, and I have an image of Gen. Hoxsey.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.