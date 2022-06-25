PLATTSBURGH — Jay Letts, owner of the new restaurant Los Diablos Tacos, wants to make sure “if you’re hungry, you get fed.”
The Mexican-style eatery, located at 7164B State Route 9, in Plattsburgh, opened June 11, and business has been “phenomenal” so far.
“It’s been gratifying,” Letts said.
“The love and response and understanding that the people of Plattsburgh have given us, they have been way, way, way over the top, and they love our food — they’re beginning to call us the ‘premiere Mexican restaurant in Plattsburgh.’”
LONGTIME BUSINESSMAN
Letts, 69, isn’t new to owning his own business.
Los Diablos Tacos is located in the same building as his current business, Total Computer Supplies, and is in the space as his previous business, 420 Subs, was.
“Because of the way it was zoned, I had some commercial space in the front after the sub shop left, and I had people that I rented to and it came down to (my) decision,” he said.
“I could have taken the rent, and that would be it. But it didn’t sit right with me. I kept thinking this is too little money…so I said I’m going to do this.”
FASTER THAN THEY CAN SERVE
Los Diablos Tacos is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Though, in the first week and a half of being open, they often haven’t had enough food to finish out a shift.
“Every single day they’ve wiped us out of some form of food before 7 o’clock,” he said.
“The first night we ran out of food at 4 p.m. I said, ‘Alright, we have to up the ante here. We have to increase our quantity.’ So, the next night we ran out of food again, only a little later, and we had to up our food quantity again…last night we made it to 6:06 p.m., or 6:20 p.m. It shows we’re getting there, but we’re still a ways off.”
EAT IN OR TAKE OUT
The restaurant has started out with a small menu consisting of Mexican-style food like tacos, burritos, enchiladas and a “Mexican corn on the cob.”
And with the addition of an El Salvadorian cook to his staff, Letts added that “you can’t get this kind of food anywhere else.”
Customers have the option to either eat at the restaurant or take their food to go.
LOOKING FOR WORKERS
Currently, they can only seat 12 people for dine-in, but when the weather is nice, and they put their picnic tables outside, they will be able to seat 24 people, Letts said.
By the fall, when the college students return, he hopes to add a delivery option as well.
Similar to other businesses in the area, Los Diablos Tacos is looking to hire more workers. Because of this, the restaurant has just done a soft opening.
When more people get hired and trained, Letts plans to hold a grand opening where he will also expand the menu further.
“We just want ya’ fed. There’s already great diversity on a small menu — wait until they see what we do. I can’t wait,” he said.
“We’re going to do things that Plattsburgh hasn’t seen.”
