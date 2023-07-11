SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack residents and visitors are encouraged to contribute to the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation’s 23rd annual New York Loon Census.
The census will begin Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
“We are thrilled to have hundreds of people join us annually for this valuable community-science study,” Nina Schoch, Executive Director of the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation, said.
“Their observations contribute essential information for our ongoing study to monitor the status and trends in New York’s loon population over time.”
Results of the New York Loon Census indicate that the New York loon population has been slowly increasing over the last two decades.
The Adirondack Loon Center is now developing new exhibits and a photo mural based on the theme of “A Year in the Life of a Loon”.
Loon Center visitors are invited to participate in a survey to guide the design of its exhibit on loon courtship and nesting.
To participate in the census, sign up for a lake in advance at www.adkloon.org/ny-loon-census.
Annual results of the New York Loon Census are available at www.adkloon.org/ny-annual-loon-census-results.
To sponsor a photo for the mural or an educational exhibit, contact Susan Harry, the Center’s Philanthropy Director, at sharry@adkloon.org.
