Lookback: Week of Sept. 6 to Sept. 13

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Among onlookers at the Crete Civic Center groundbreaking activities Thursday were some of the members of the original Crete Commission established in 1962. Mrs. William Levy, Mrs. Gervase McDonough and Mrs. Irma Bird were appointed to the commission in 1962 during the administration of Mayor John J. Tyrell. “I’m really glad to see this day come,” Mrs. Levy remarked after the ceremonies had ended. “For a while there, there was a question of whether or not the civic center would be built at all,” she noted. She added that she was glad the Common Council had allowed the structure to be constructed at the beach, although during the ‘60s it was thought that the convention center might be built on South Platt Street. “I do think that when it is built, it will be one of the large attractions of the City of Plattsburgh,” Mrs. Levy said. Also expressing pleasure at seeing the civic center finally being built was Sen. Ronald B. Stafford of Peru. Stafford remarked that all the residents of the city of Plattsburgh and Clinton County should be thankful that the Crete family was so generous.
• At 10 a.m. Sunday morning an unknown object that some said was alive was observed by a number of boaters at the Marine base in Westport. It was creating a large wake as it moved northerly across the wind-driven waves in Northwest Bay. Stanley Higgins got the best look at it with field glasses from his cruiser, the Lethargy, tied at the dock. He observed it coming up the bay from off Treadwell’s dock until it disappeared in line with Basin Harbor. What Higgins saw was “12 to 15 feet long and about 30 inches in diameter, obviously shiny dark green similar to a whale.” He estimated the speed at eight miles per hour “as it disappeared, it just sank,” he reported. Clifton Flather of Elsmere did not see the object or the wake, but assumes it was perhaps a sturgeon.
• Common Council passed a series of four resolutions Thursday providing for the acquisition of land for expansion of the Municipal Parking Lot on Bridge Street. The area in question is the former Wolfe and Plunkett Block and includes the Egg and Machine Shop, the R and R Restaurant and the former Gold Bond Stamp Redemption Center. Purchase of the land is reported to be near. When the land is acquired, the three buildings will be razed and the present parking lot extended to Bridge Street. Cost of the acquisition is reported to be $130,000.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Lake Champlain relinquished another of its historic relics recently when Gerald McLaren of Ballston Spa and Carroll Lonergan of Ticonderoga succeeded in raising an old cannon from the bottom of the lake near Rouses Point. A 16-pounder weighing nearly a ton, the cannon was found Saturday, August 30, from a small boat by the use of electronic devices. As the lake was too rough for further operations that day, McLaren and Lonergan, accompanied by Alfred Mielke of Lindenhurst, returned to the spot Monday, Sept. 1. From McLaren’s steel cruiser, which Is especially equipped for such work, the cannon was finally raised from the bottom of the lake. Due to its tremendous weight, however, it could not be raised over the side of the cruiser. Consequently, it was suspended by chain falls from the side of the bow of the cruiser and was carried in this manner, partly submerged, over 30 miles to Valcour Bay where it was finally beached. The huge cannon was then transported by truck to Tlconderoga where it will be mounted by Mr. Lonergan and placed on permanent exhibition in the outer redoubt of the fort at historic Mount Hope.
• One polio death in the county and the existence of a half-dozen other cases, all milder in nature, were reported by Dr. Leo P. Schiff, city health officer yesterday. In releasing the report, he stressed that there is no cause for excessive worry, as the epidemic, mild in form excepting for the one death, is deemed on the wane. The sole victim of polio was a Rouses Point child who died in a local hospital last week. There are two other cases involving Rouses Point children. One has mild paralysis of the upper portion of the respiratory system. The other has mild paralysis of both legs. There were a half-dozen other cases without paralysis, the health officer said, explaining that in only one case in the city, that of a seven-year-old girl, was there any paralysis evident. Dr. Schiff discounted rumors that Rouses Point has a serious epidemic. Reports had it this week that the village had 300 cases. These rumors are unfounded, the health officer said, but they persisted to the extent that he has referred the matter to the district health officer at Saranac Lake. “If Rouses Point had an epidemic of the magnitude described in the rumors,” Dr. Schiff added, “Certainly many of them would be brought to the local hospitals.”
• Dr. Carter Alexander attended the historical meetings at Cooperstown Sept. 4 to 6. Dr. Alexander was president of the Clinton County Historical Association in 1946, and is a present member of the Board of Trustees. The New York State Historical Association had the largest attendance in its 45 years, a registration of 305. The outstanding feature was the inaugural address of the new president, Dr. Carleton J. H. Hayes, head of the history department at Columbia University and ambassador to Spain during the war. He showed how Russia would now be on her traditional western frontier if her allies of this war had known her history as well as did her allies against Napoleon. The latter skillfully held her there and so enjoyed peace with her for 40 years. The invitation of the Clinton County Historical Association to the state association to have the 1949 state meetings in Plattsburgh had to be extended to the state trustees in writing, under their rules. The trustees cannot act on the invitation till next February. From all indications, they favored Plattsburgh over the other contenders for the 1949 state convention.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• John Dixon of South Peru Street was brought before City Judge Benjamin F. Feinberg yesterday morning on a complaint made by Mrs. Susan Cayer and he was given a suspended sentence of sixty days in the Albany Penitentiary for disorderly conduct. It was stated that some children of the neighborhood had bothered the man, who shot a gun into the air in order to scare the boys away. He pleaded not guilty. J.W. Davern appeared as attorney for the people and John E. Judge was the attorney for the defendant.
• Mr. and Mrs. Albert H. Taylor of Hillside, Morrisonville, N.Y. announced the engagement of their daughter, Alice Juffa, to Pervical Beach Rogers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Rogers, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, at a luncheon given in their home on Tuesday afternoon. The color scheme was cleverly worked out in pink and white. A miniature wheelbarrow filled with pink roses and pushed by a cupid doll formed the centerpiece of the luncheon table. Pink ribbons held in cupid’s hands extended to the placecards of each guest. On the placecards, uniquely hidden in a bouquet of flowers, was written the engagement announcement. Small ostrich feather fans of pastel shades were given to the guests as favors.
• Four prohibition agents from Rouses Point raided the Auto Inn on the outskirts of the City of Plattsburgh yesterday morning. They arrested Arthur Tuckersmith who they say was in charge of the place, and obtained sixty-odd bottles of alleged Canadian ale, and also two bottles of what they believe is diluted whiskey. The agents acted under authority of a search warrant issued by U.S. Commissioner William L. Pattison.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
