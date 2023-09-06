25 YEARS AGO — 1998
• Betty Bergevin’s classroom has undergone many changes in her 35 years of teaching. So, when computer technology exploded onto the scene, she knew it was time for her to go back to school. A third-grade teacher at Momot Elementary, Bergevin joined her colleagues in the Plattsburgh City School District and signed up for ongoing courses to help faculty adapt to the new teaching tool.
“I can’t say I’m totally comfortable with it. I accepted it as a challenge, and it is exciting,” she said.
Teaching teachers how to instruct with the aid of computers is essential now that schools are spending more money than ever on hardware and software, nearly $5.2 billion nationwide in 1997.
Some teachers worry they won’t learn computers quickly enough to meet the new standards. But more and more teachers and students are becoming adept at using technology now that the Internet is a fixture in an increasing number of homes.
The Beekmantown Central School district hopes taxpayers will agree to add more computers and other technology to all classrooms in the next few years.
Superintendent Dr. David Walter said the district is trying to instill in teachers that computers are just another educational tool, similar to maps and slides.
“A lot of 10-year-olds can teach themselves (on computers),” he said. “The fear among teachers is — ‘What do I do if Johnny Jones asks me a question and I don’t know the answer.”
• Tyler and Cody Guay are floating on air, remembering the summer adventure of a lifetime. In July, Tyler, 12, and his brother Cody, 8, starred in an educational video for kids about aviation. With their mom, Christina, they spent several days at the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base behind the scenes with the Lake Champlain International Air Show. Then they visited Albany International Airport to learn about radar and commercial flying.
The adventure came about because the boys are regular church-goers at St. Mary’s Church in Champlain. Independent video producer Tim Kramer, of Plattsburgh, had been hired by Kid Rom Inc. of New York City to film the show, but he didn’t know any youngsters who could play the part. “I wanted kids like your-neighbor’s-kids-kind-of-kids,” Kramer said.
Mary Ann Castine of Multi-Media Marketing knew the boys from weekly Mass at St. Mary’s Church in Champlain — she thought one of them would be perfect.
The boys got the thrill of a lifetime in a stunt helicopter. Far below, their mom watched. “I was nervous,” she admits.
So was their dad, Gerald, who skipped a wedding rather than be away from the phone while his boys were aloft.
For one stunt, Tyler said, the helicopter rose about 1,000 feet, then the pilot cut the engine. The aircraft began falling, but, the boy said, “with the air pushing up against it, the propeller started spinning again so we could land.”
The boys didn’t think much filming was going on during those rides. “They were seeing if we were brave enough,” speculated Cody.
In the video, called “Brett the Jet” after an animated character that stars with the boys, Tyler and Cody are reporters who ask questions about the planes.
Tyler and Cody were befriended by Royce Barnes, who helped pass the time with scooter rides. They were amazed when the man climbed atop a small plane — while in the air — then grabbed onto a helicopter as it flew overhead.
On the last day of the show, Cody remembered, “Royce wanted to take a break, and he wanted me to do (the stunt).”
Blue eyes wide, the boy shook his head at the very thought of the dangerous trick.
Still, Cody thinks he’ll maybe pilot a plane one day.
50 YEARS AGO — 1973
• Preliminary sketches for the proposed 300 units of housing off Boynton Avenue, which will be under the sponsorship of the Urban Development Corp., are in the hands of the city building inspector. Mayor Roland St. Pierre said Friday he hopes final plans will be forthcoming
He said project plans are still being formulated but that he hopes all plans will be finalized soon. Plans now are for 100 units in the first construction phase, which had been scheduled at a June press conference to begin this fall and be completed in the middle of next year. The site is behind the VFW on Boynton Avenue. The 100 units would include 40 one-bedroom, 50 two-bedroom and 10 four-bedroom units. The estimated cost for the first phase is $2 million.
The air base, who also signed the agreement, is supporting the project through need.
It was pointed out that there are 400 to 500 Air Force families living off base at present.
The base is expecting about 275 airmen in from Westover Air Force Base and nearly 200 of these may be married, which means the base needs housing for about 700 off-base families.
Many are now living in substandard and very expensive housing. It was pointed out that within the next five years, according to studies, the city will need 800 new units of housing. The complex is designed for “low, moderate and middle income airmen and their families.”
• “It is never too late to accomplish your goal in life,” says Mrs. Pauline Wilson of Cadyville, a mother of nine who recently announced the publication of her first book: “Mother’s Poems.” Mrs. Wilson’s book contains a variety of poems ranging from humorous to sad. many of which are true-to-life and deal with long-past times.
At a recent radio interview in Syracuse, Mrs. Wilson read several of her poems. She stated her feeling that life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are the most wonderful words ever written. To these she adds three more: “people, music and poetry,” which she classifies as beautiful.
Her book is on sale at the Book House at Plattsburgh Plaza; Coins Pharmacy, Dannemora; The Book House and Bridge Book Store, both in Malone, and Carter’s Grocery in Saranac.
75 YEARS AGO — 1948
• Anyone having doubts about public interest in the opening session of The Clinton County Agricultural and Industrial Fair would have had every doubt dispelled after a visit to the grounds at Moffitt Park. The scene was one of great animation. Exhibits were being placed with men and women by the scores hammering, sawing, nailing and fact, doing every kind of an odd job incidental to the opening of a fair. Cattle by the truck load were rolling in, poultry of every kind; color and age peered out from wire enclosures, cans of preserves, jellies, pickles and what not were piling up.
Furnaces, refrigerators, milking machines, washers, building materials, trucks, power shovels, threshing machines, combines — in fact a conglomeration of exhibits of every kind were coming in a steady stream until the onlooker wondered if order could ever come out of such confusion. 4-H Club members of both sexes with their exhibits were on hand and every bit as intent on displaying their wares to the best advantage as their elders.
Seeing their interest and intelligent use of the facilities available gave the impression that the farmer of the future will have a ready grasp of farm problems and an accurate sense of his own importance in the economic picture of the country.
Tents big and small dot the field and with flags fluttering, presenting a colorful spectacle. Signs are being erected for the convenience of the visitors expected and when the crowd starts pouring onto the field today, the fair will have every appearance of being an annual event in the future.
• The customs port of entry at Champlain cleared approximately one-fifth of more than a half-million visitors who entered the United States from Canada last month and accounted for clearance of nearly one-quarter of the vehicles admitted, the monthly report of Customs Collector Leo E. Trombly shows. The total for the St. Lawrence district was 44,508 persons, arriving in 177,796 buses and 2,506 other vehicles. Champlain led with 104,650 persons, 28,067 cars, 215 buses and 236 other vehicles. Rouses Point was third with 71,403 persons and 14,030 vehicles for all types. It trailed the Thousand Islands bridge, which was second with 300,000 persons traveling in 33,834 vehicles.
100 YEARS AGO — 1923
• Herbert A. Stutchbury, master of Plattsburgh Lodge No. 828, last evening read excerpts from several addresses delivered by the late President Harding on various occasions when he spoke to assemblages of Masons and other allied bodies. The messages of the departed president were read in open lodge, previous to the initiation of several candidates to the first degree. It was considered that not only “Masons” but everyone would be the better after being acquainted with what the president believed. It is said he was a Christian, holding his faith with the simplicity of a little child – wherein he was wiser than many philosophers striving to live by its high principles, in private life and public office; and he died in its great assurance, of the life immortal. In his address to the Shrine, Harding said: “No man ever took the oaths and subscribed to the obligations with greater watchfulness and care than I exercised in receiving the various rites of Masonry, and I say it with deliberation and without fear breaking faith. I have never encountered a lesson, never witnessed an example, never heard an obligation uttered, which could not be openly proclaimed to the world.”
• The victory of Commodore Macdonough in the historic battle on Lake Champlain will be perpetually commemorated by the splendid example of architectural skill which the memorial monument will exemplify which is now under the course of construction on the lake in front of the city hall. The work, which was temporarily halted for a few days, owing to the difficulty of getting the Indiana limestone to the spot, has been continued.
Skilled workmen are required to do this work and the general contractor, John Young Jr. of New York City has a large force at work, including some local mechanics. The wooden tower for hoisting the stone is now nearly 100 feet high and must go to 150 high before completion. It requires a man with considerable nerve to work on top of it, but those used to such work apparently do not mind the height.
The shaft of the monument will be 150 feet above street level. Lookout windows will be constructed at the top through which a magnificent view of the lake and city will be obtainable. A large bronze eagle will be erected at the top. The shaft will be of smooth limestone; the base will be 34 feet square at the base and a hollow shaft on the inside will be 6 feet 3 inches square through which will run an iron stairway. Ornamental designs will be included near the base with four carved tablets on the side.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
