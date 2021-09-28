50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• Groundbreaking is set for next April on the Crete Memorial Civic Center in the North End Recreational Complex, with the building ready for use in October 1973. Total cost of the facility will be $2.527 million according to the city’s application to the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Plans now being completed call for a 30-foot high civic center enclosing a professional hockey rink and a memorial lobby. The building’s modular design will allow addition of a swimming pool at a later date if desired. Crete Commission Vice Chairman Clyde Lewis said Economic Development Administration officials called the North End location “absolutely perfect — one of the most ideal sites for an EDA project in their entire district.”
• Between 300 and 400 young Canadians gathered at the border near Champlain Friday and spent four hours protesting the planned American underground nuclear test on Amchitka Island in the Aleutians. Five Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies, also riot-control equipped, stood a few paces away on the American side. There were no serious incidents. The only semblance of possible trouble occurred shortly after noon when the large group marched past Canadian Customs to the exact border line and then proceeded to spread out across both the north and southbound highways. In a matter of five to 10 minutes, the Quebec Police formed a line and prodded the demonstrators off the highway. At no time did any law enforcement have to use any more persuasion than that.
• In an anonymous letter, an inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility has offered three explanations for the recent prison riot at Attica and suggests that if these causes remain uncorrected, prison authorities may continue to expect violence in their institutions. The factors he put forward are: 1) A lack of intelligence on the part of prison administration. 2) A recent lack of censorship of literature authored by well-known militants, revolutionists and communists which he says is creating a “revolutionary situation, and 3) A lack of activity which, he says, easily leads to violence.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• A significant contribution to the public health program in Clinton County was made by the Association on Tuberculosis and Public Health when mass x-ray surveys of various population groups were completed between May 23 through 29, 1946. The plants participating included A. Mason & Son, Inc. of Peru; Pal Blade Company of Plattsburgh and McMullen Shirt Company of Keeseville. The films were interpreted by the staff of the New York State Hospital at Ray Brook. This survey has afforded a sizable segment of the population in Clinton County an opportunity to assure themselves of freedom from this disease. The outstanding benefit from the survey has been that a significant number of cases of tuberculosis have been discovered before the disease has become communicable, and when the individual patient has the best chance for recovery. This not only protects the individual, but renders a community service in that it tends to prevent the spread of infection.
• An early October snowstorm was swept down from the Polar regions across the northeastern states yesterday, blocking highways, snapping power and communication lines, damaging late fall crops and, in some sections of northern New York, closing rural schools. The New York Telephone company’s emergency crews, always ready for trouble, encountered their first such early emergency in many years. Crews from Plattsburgh, Glens Falls, Malone and other northern points converged in the Franklin County area early in the day after heavy, wet snow had caused 1,100 telephone stations to go out. The damage was centered in Malone, Fort Covington, Moira, Chateaugay and Ellenburg. There was also some in Clinton County, approximately 100 telephone circuits between Plattsburgh, Dannemora and Saranac being out of order in the forenoon.
• Rent control comes to Plattsburgh and Clinton County effective Nov. 1, the Press-Republican was exclusively informed yesterday morning from private government sources and an official announcement was later made by the Albany Office of Price Administration. Clinton County will be designated as “Plattsburgh Defense Rental Area” and offices for enforcement of the rent control directive will be established in the city. It is probable that the new organization will share office space with the OPA’s price control panel at 75 Clinton Street, but will be staffed by separate personnel. Housing problems, which had been felt somewhat here, as everywhere, since 1942, became a No. 1 concern of hundreds of householders when the establishment of Camp Macdonough at Plattsburgh Barracks in January 1944 brought thousands of young Naval officers and their families to the city to swell its normal population beyond the point to which housing facilities could be stretched. Rentals skyrocketed under the pressure of offers of “anything for a place to live” from both civilians and military desperate to get — or keep — roofs over their heads.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• Those who have not visited the lower end of South Catherine Street lately have a surprise in store for them with the new South Catherine Street bridge. The structure, which is a credit to the city and the builders, will be practically completed and open for vehicular traffic today. With the laying of the bituminous macadam finish on the roadway, the work on this part of the bridge is completed. The new bridge is a handsome, modern structure. It is made entirely of concrete and massive in proportion. If appearance counts for anything, Plattsburgh is now in possession of a bridge that is the equal of any in any of the surrounding cities.
• The local force of the Mountain Home Telephone Company yesterday completed the installation of telephone service at the Adirondack Camp of Hon. C.V. Collins, former Superintendent of Prisons. W.J. Vincent, wire superintendent of the Mountain Home Company, and a force of men returned to Plattsburgh last night after having connected the camp with the Dannemora central station. Governor Miller and a party of friends are the guests of Mr. Collins at his camp and the telephone was installed so that the governor could be contacted immediately should it be necessary to communicate with him during his stay in the Adirondacks.
• This afternoon, Mrs. Arthur L. Livermore will address the Republican men and women of Plattsburgh and Clinton County at the auditorium of the City Hall. The meeting is an open-one and will deal with matters of particular interest to every Republican voter in the county, particularly the women. Mrs. Livermore, as is well-known, takes a high rank among the leaders of the party. She is recognized by both men and women as a woman of remarkable executive ability. One of the principal objects of today’s meeting will be the organization of the Republican women of the city and county in an effective way according to the plans laid out by the Republican National Committee.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
