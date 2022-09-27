Lookback: Week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 4

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Plattsburgh’s pro pigeonists are getting the bird with an installation on the County Surrogate Building roof. It’s a shocking new device designed to make sitting ducks of pigeons lighting thereon. John Leonard of the county maintenance department explained that about 200 feet of copper wire is being strung on the building’s roof to give local feathered litterers a charge. Pigeons are being discouraged from frequenting the area of the building “because of the terrific mess on the steps and handrails and all over,” Leonard said. He pointed out that the shock doesn’t kill the pigeons. It simply encourages them to look for other roofs on which to congregate. “This is the only successful method outside of trapping that’s legal,” Leonard said.
• It took a red-hot meeting of the townspeople to accomplish it, but it now appears here that the youth of Schuyler Falls will have a square dance program at their Youth Club this season. A meeting was recently held by the Youth Club’s board of trustees that it was estimated that up to 200 members of the community attended. Tempers flared and hot words flashed at the meeting. The discontent which reached the surface was the result of a move to double the cost of a square dance program the young people of the town planned to hold in the Youth Club. A trustee later reported that the board agreed in that session to refund the fees paid for the original square dance program.
• Acrotheatre at Plattsburgh State University College started and ended with 82 participants signing up Wednesday night. There were demonstrations of what Acrotheatre involves and some of the numbers from last year’s program were performed. Then the bomb fell. Bud Beyer, the coach for the Acrotheatre group, announced that he would not be able to conduct the program this year. Beyer has been coaching the program for eight years. The idea started with Beyer some 20 years ago at the University of Chicago. The group participates during the year in the learning experience with such activities as acrobatics, tumbling, dancing and vaulting. At the end of the year, the group puts on a show which has a history of turning people away at the door and last year netted $800 to be turned back to the Student Association. However, this year things are bleak. The SA cut the budget some $1,500. Beyer, in announcing his decision to leave the group, said he had fought for the program for eight years and just had come to the point where he couldn’t fight anymore.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Plattsburgh children have been rushing the season, beginning to celebrate Halloween four weeks ahead of time, and police are concerned with depredations already reported. It is not the intention of the police to curtail in any way the innocent fun of youngsters, just so long as that fun is harmless and does not involve damage to property. However, according to the police, the fun this week has not all been harmless and there has been some damage. Police desire to admonish parents to inform their children on matters relative to causing property damage.
• Tomorrow will begin a week of celebration including secular and non-secular activities for the congregation and friends of the First Presbyterian church commemorating the one hundred and fiftieth anniversary of its founding as an organized church body. The pastor, Rev. F. Joseph Littell, and various committees have been actively at work since early In the Spring organizing a program of social, inspirational, and spiritual events commensurate with the importance of the occasion. The chairman of the publicity committee, Paul H. Hartman, has prepared a historical booklet of facts and impressions concerning the first one hundred and fifty years of the church’s history and service to the community. Among those who will bring messages to the congregation are the Rev. E. I. Campbell, moderator of the Synod, and Dr. William Barrow Pugh, Stated Clerk of the Presbyterian Church, USA, the highest permanent official of the Presbyterian Church in the United States.
• Speaking from personal experience and backing up his talk with documentary evidence, Louis F. Budenz, former Communist and one-time managing editor of the Daily Worker, last night outlined an indictment of the Soviet dictatorship, its program for the United States, and the communistic Fifth Column now operating in this country. Mr. Budenz lectured before a fair-sized audience in the Plattsburgh State Teachers College auditorium under the sponsorship of the Scholarship Committee of Plattsburgh Council No. 255, Knights of Columbus. Now an assistant professor of economics at Fordham University, Mr. Budenz spoke from experience gained during ten years as a member the Communist Party, six years of which he spent as a member of the national committee and five as managing editor of the party’s official newspaper. “America does not yet appreciate the character of the foe with which she Is contending,” said Mr. Budenz, who in 1945 renounced his party membership and returned with his family to the Catholic Church. “Soviet leaders are committed to world conquest,” he continued. “If the American communists are not dislodged, we shall be in a bad position.” Mr. Budenz said that the Communists have openly declared in their magazine, Foreign Affairs, that they will start a third party movement to force a new policy of appeasement of Russia, and that they want Henry Wallace as leader of this third party.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• A set of alleged bootleggers ran into Sgt. Boyce of the State Troopers stationed at Keeseville on Saturday night while the latter was returning from Port Henry. One of them made a desperate attempt at a “get away” but was frustrated by the officer. Sgt. Boyce made both captures in the famous Pokomoonshine sector, near the hamlet of Deer’s Head about midway between Elizabethtown and Keeseville. A search of the car disclosed 14 cases of alleged Scotch and Canadian rye. The arrest followed and the men were brought before justice of the Peace Nicholson of Elizabethtown where they were held for the Essex County Grand Jury and admitted to bail in the sum of $500 each.
• Purchase of the old Flemming homestead at No. 101 Park Street, Malone, recently deeded to the Alice Hyde Memorial Hospital association — by Mr. and Mrs. Sid G. Spear of Malone — who will take possession at once, was recently announced. The property was given to the hospital association by the former owner, Miss Julia E. Fleming, now living in Vermont for use either as a children’s ward or a maternity home. Privilege was also accorded the association to sell the property and use the lands derived for whatever use.
• Alexander MacDonald, state conservation commission, has announced that ground will be broken Sept. 30 for two new log camps on state land in the immediate vicinity of the veterans mountain camp of the American Legion at Big Tupper Lake, which occupies 1,200 acres of the Barbour estate. Commissioner MacDonald has been in communication with the state regarding the building of some log lean-to’s in the forest preserve surrounding the camp. The camps will be of the regular Adirondack lean-to type, adopted by the conservation commission as the most satisfactory for use in the woods. The ends are enclosed and the rear wall projects sufficiently beyond the front to provide shelter from the weather.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe.
