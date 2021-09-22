Lookback: Week of Sept. 21 to Sept. 28

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• Clinton Community College trustees have decided to play no role at all in negotiating contracts with the college faculty. Instead, they will leave the job with the county legislature. After all, the trustees said, the legislators, not the trustees, are the faculty’s employers by virtue of being the college sponsor. The issue arose at a meeting preceding the college board’s annual meeting. College board vice president John Bell pointed out that, in negotiations, “the real issue is salaries, and we shouldn’t be pitted against them on salaries because we are not their employers.”
• Tryouts for the Plattsburgh State College Acrotheatre will begin today in the college’s Memorial Hall Gymnasium. Acrotheatre is a co-educational group funded by the Plattsburgh Student Association which teaches skills in ballet, adagio, gymnastics, acrobatics and acting and illustrates those skills in public performances. The advisor-director of Acrotheatre is Erwin F. “Bud” Beyer, associate professor of physical education and coach of the college varsity gymnastics team. Beyer is a member of the Helms Gymnastic Hall of Fame and has coached gymnastics on both the intercollegiate and international competitive levels.
• City Republicans gave their 1071 platform a public airing Tuesday night and, judging by the response, it was met with strong approval. The Rev. Roland St. Pierre, GOP candidate for mayor, outlined the party’s platform, which, he said, calls for “less talk and more action in city hall; dollar’s worth for every dollar spent personal involvement of all citizens and sane and sound development of Plattsburgh’s potential.” He added that “our cause is not for the benefit of the city alone. It represents the union of city, town and county and will mean an advance in every phase of community living.” To implement the second plank in the platform, Rev. St. Pierre suggested that by efficient operation of government, taxes can be reduced. City Republican Chairman Charles Hayden promised the party faithful a new meaning for the term GOP, which has in the past meant “Grand Old Party.” Hayden declared that “from now on, it’s going to be the Greater Opportunity Party.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• It was the biggest celebration in the city’s 177-year history. An estimated 30,000 persons from throughout the county lined the city’s streets and the campus of Champlain College to witness the two-mile-long parade honoring the county’s returned veterans of World War 2. At least 2,000 servicemen participated in the march. They followed the paraders to Champlain College campus where Gov. Thomas E. Dewey and an array of educators formally opened the college; they saw a baseball game, the veterans and their families were provided with a dinner and fireworks and a dance in the college gymnasium that wound up the day’s activities. Seven “jeeps,” loaded with Marines, sailors and soldiers, preceded immediately Plattsburgh’s contingents in the parade. Thousands of spectators lined the parade’s route and lent their applause to the various marching and mobile units.
• A 15-year program of development to convert the municipal airport from a mere landing field to one of the best-equipped ports in the country was envisioned last night by President Robert Read of the General Airport Company. Read told an audience of approximately a half-hundred persons at City Hall that the total cost of the conversion would be $1 million. Read pointed out that the city has one of the finest fields available — but “at the present time it’s a landing field and nothing more. When you have installed the necessary facilities, it will be an airport.” A 700-foot concourse would extend from the completed administration building to the apron where incoming and outgoing planes would be parked for embarking and disembarking passengers. “It should contain a lounge, restrooms, ticket and baggage offices, a coffee shop and a control tower,” Read explained.
• Fish, fowl and eggs have become the main items for the dinner table in the face of the continued meat shortage. Housewives, weary from fruitless quests for meat, got no encouragement yesterday and will get none today from their butchers, who say the situation is unchanged and “will probably get worse.” A survey of local establishments yesterday showed that, for the third weekend in a row, there will be no meat. The survey showed also that, even the cold cuts, vetal loaf and bologna, which were seemingly plentiful a week or ten days ago, have disappeared from the showcases. The canned varieties also were absent from shelves, stocks having been taken up by hungry buyers as a guard against an entirely meatless Sunday dinner.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• The people of Plattsburgh and Clinton County have an opportunity to do a vast amount of good and to aid a number of devoted women in an unselfish work by answering the appeal that is being made for potatoes for the Children’s Home on Bailey Avenue. The Children’s Home is doing a wonderful work in caring for and educating a large number of little waifs and making of them self-supporting and self-respecting men and women. It is expected that the public will not miss this opportunity of giving from their store of plenty in aid of such a worthy cause. The theory that it is better to give than to receive is not a dead issue by any means, and if those who have been blessed with generous crops would only give a small share each, there would be plenty at the Home before the week is much older.
• Mrs. Mary B. Robinson, hostess at the Military Post, would like to have all persons communicate with her who have rooms or houses to rent, furnished or unfurnished. Please give number of rooms, conveniences, price and location. In the past few years, the wives and families of several non-commissioned officers of the 64th infantry have arrived in the Post and are looking for available homes to live in Plattsburgh near or convenient to the Post. Please address Mrs. Mary Robinson, Hostess, Plattsburgh Barracks or call Tel. 112, Post.
• Four husky vegetables of unknown name and nature are attracting considerable attention in the window of the insurance office of Daily & Booth on Brinkerhoff Street. This freak vegetable has a bulb on the end a little larger than a grapefruit. Then it has a sort of handle, perfectly straight and about a foot and a half long, with a stem on the end, such as a cucumber might have. It is emerald green in color, is hard as a rock and very heavy. Harry Booth says he thinks it is a “shelalah plant” and said there is not the least doubt in the world that a rap over the head with one would mean a protracted vacation in the hospital. Other botanical experts claim it is a species of rubber plant. The man who brought the “whatever they are” in says he picked them near Peru and frankly admits he does not know what they may be, but he is sure they are not good to eat. The man says they are wild, but a whole lot of people will be wilder if they do not find out what they are pretty soon.
