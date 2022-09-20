Lookback: Week of Sept. 20 to Sept. 27

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• The Press-Republican has made special arrangements to present readers with a special weekly page continuing a balanced and concise review of major events in this year’s national election campaign. Donald R. Larrabee, the veteran Washington correspondent who heads ONS’ Washington Bureau, will serve as editor of the special seven-week campaign reporting effort. Larrabee will stay in daily touch with the Nixon and McGovern campaign headquarters, with an eye to reporting candidate pronouncements having special appeal for readers in the northeastern quarter of the nation. The special report will flow into the Press-Republican newsroom on the ONS 14-point teletype network.
• Work began Monday on an extension for the Plattsburgh Public Library to be added to the present site at Oak and Brinkerhoff Streets. Library Director Verna Pungitore said Monday that Murnane Associates of Plattsburgh is the general contractor on the $400,000 project which is scheduled for completion in 10 months to a year. Miss Pungitore pointed out that the project dates back to 1969 when a survey was taken by the late Joseph Wheeler, a prominent Vermont librarian and library consultant, to determine the most advantageous method of expansion. The new building, according to Miss Pungitore, will include a basement and a first-floor level. The basement will house a children’s section and the upper floor will be a reader’s and study area. The present library will then become a stack area.
• There are dramatic changes evident in the corrections system, according to Walter Dunbar, executive deputy commissioner of corrections for the State of New York. These changes can be seen very clearly in the new programs designed for the new Adirondack Correctional Treatment and Evaluation Center, which will be established at Dannemora State Hospital site later this fall. The programs at the center stress psychological evaluation and treatment for the inmates and programs that aid inmates in adjusting to prison life and later programs to assist in preparing them to return to society. Dunbar said that the state has a $900,000 grant from the federal government to train officers in the system in in-service programs. These programs, he said, are not based on self-defense and riot control, although these two items are covered briefly. Most of the training program is designed to teach the officers to understand the inmates and to cope with their actions and customs, which are very different from the officers’.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• The Adirondack Trailways bus runs between Malone, Burke, Chateaugay, Dannemora and Plattsburgh — a subject of litigation between the company and the Public Service Commission for the past two years — will be resumed next Sunday, a permanent, unrestricted franchise having been granted by the Commission. Public hearings on the matter were held some time ago at Malone and Saratoga Springs. The Trailways Co. had been given a wartime franchise and operated this run during the war. The permit was lifted after the war. The Trailways petition was opposed by the Greyhound Bus Lines during the litigation.
• With autumn officially arriving, Plattsburgh and the vicinity have had their first taste of this season’s freezing weather when, at approximately 2 a.m., the temperature in this city dropped to 30 degrees — two below the freezing point. Although no official records are kept for the area surrounding Plattsburgh, the temperature probably dropped a few degrees below the 30-mark. Autumn moved crisply into the rest of New York State yesterday, preceded by frost and below-freezing temperatures which brought extensive crop damage to some areas, according to the Associated Press. Sunny, clear weather sent the mercury, which dropped to early morning sub-freezing levels, to the middle and upper 50s by the time autumn officially moved in.
• Announcement was made this morning of the opening of the annual $22,000 campaign for funds for the Adirondack Council of the Boy Scouts of America by Ralph Lilly of Willsboro, chairman of the Campaign in the Essex District of the Council. The drive will open simultaneously in the many communities of the district, which includes the northern half of Essex County. The drive is also getting under way in the other districts of the council territory including Clinton and Franklin counties and the Town of Piercefield in St. Lawrence County. The council now brings Scouting to over 1,100 boys from nine to 18 years of age — and it is the hope of the Council that funds can be raised to introduce many hundreds more boys of Scouting age not yet part of the movement to the part of the scouting program of Interest to them — Cub Scouting for boys from nine to 11, Boy Scouting from 12 to 15, and Senior Scouting to the young men of 15 to 18 years of age. The leaders of the campaign in the various communities plan for a house-to-house canvass in order that every citizen might have the opportunity of contributing to the maintenance and extension of this character building and citizenship training movement for youth.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• General E.C. O’Brien, provisional chairman of the “Lake Champlain Historical Pageant Review” Association, is devoting a great deal of time and energy in bringing to the attention of the outside world the advantages of Lake Champlain as an asset to those who live along its shores, has the following to say which will be found of interest not only to the people of this city but along the entire lake on both sides. The Lake Champlain Historical Pageant Review Association has developed as its slogan “Bring a Million,” destined to become a household word along the shores of Lake Champlain from Montcalm Landing to the Richelieu River.
• Peru Grange will tonight have the honor of firing the opening guns of the biggest piece of work that Clinton County farmers have ever undertaken, that of cleaning the county for that dreaded disease of bovine tuberculosis. The job now cut out for the dairymen of the county is to get the greater percentage of animals in the county signed up for the test to detect the disease. Both federal and state aid is not available, but it comes from reliable sources that the federal aid may give out.
• The water situation in Plattsburgh has become more acute than it has ever been since the unprecedented shortage of last year. The supply has never been so low as it is now and householders in the city are urged to exercise the greatest caution in using water at the present time. So short is the supply that it will be necessary to begin today pumping water from the river at Underwood mill to meet the situation. It becomes absolutely necessary to boil every drop of water that is used for drinking purposes while this situation lasts, according to a warning issued by W.M. Foote, president of the Board of Health. It is stated on good authority that two and one half million gallons of water are consumed daily in Plattsburgh. It will be seen from this that there is an enormous waste of water in the city and drastic means will be taken to stop it at once. Superintendent of Public Works Burke said last night that a house-to-house canvass would be made at once to ascertain where there may be leaky faucets which tend to greatly increase the already great wastage of water.
