Lookback: Week of Sept. 14 to Sept. 21

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• “Dannemora is next,” according to the inmates grapevine at Clinton Correctional Facility here in the shadow of the recent Attica riots. A guard at the facility said: “The prison grapevine says as soon as things quiet down, Clinton Prison will blow.” The tenor of a meeting of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees AFL-CIO Local 1272 was one of fear. The fear these men felt was not of the inmates as such, but of the lack of security and discipline and the attitude of the administration, not only at Clinton but on the state level also. Correction officers at Dannemora are discussing among themselves what to do in case of a riot because they don’t have a riot plan. They claim they have asked repeatedly for a plan and haven’t gotten one. They plan to “take action” if no plan comes soon.
• The women’s physical fitness and slimnastics classes will begin at the YMCA next week. Eva Spencer, who has taught the women’s physical fitness classes for the past four years, is the director of the program. Mrs. Spencer participated in the Bonnie Prudden fitness workshop in Waterbury, Conn., in June. Out of 115 students, Mrs. Spencer was the sole recipient of the Prudden scholarship, which is given each year to one or more students based on their ability to teach and competence in the fitness program. A new addition to the YMCA this year is a new ladies’ lounge which the Y has recently built. During coffee breaks in the new lounge, Mrs. Spencer will be leading discussions on nutrition in order to balance out the fitness program.
• Dr. Antonio M. Lancione, Plattsburgh school superintendent, said he can guarantee a varsity football game and dance afterward Friday night and is working on other extra-curricular arrangements. Extracurricular activities have ground virtually to a halt because of a Plattsburgh Teachers Association boycott. One hundred and thirty-five teachers have refused to take on advisory and coaching posts. This would apparently leave about 50 teachers Lancione can go to with an invitation to take the post left vacant or, he said Tuesday, he can go to city residents for volunteers. He already had a non-faculty veteran volunteer in Charles McGee, who has been helping out with football coaching without being paid, Lancione said. Other possibilities are being explored for about 40 club and other outside-classroom student activities.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Formal transfer of No. 63 Broad Street, for 40 years the residence of the late Thomas F. Conway, former lieutenant-governor of New York state, to St. John the Baptist Church of Plattsburgh was announced yesterday. Also announced was the sale for $20,000 to the State of New York, for the use of the Plattsburgh State Teachers College, of the large vacant lot west of the residence, and transfer to the State of a lot to the rear which Mr. Conway had given to the State for PSTO when the contract of sale for the front lot was signed a few months before his death last November. Dr. Charles C. Ward, president of the Plattsburgh State Teachers College, told the Press-Republican yesterday that he hopes the front lot will become the site of a Student Union Building and of residence halls for the college. The rear lot, he said, probably will be developed as a recreational area for the students and faculty of the college and of the laboratory school.
• City and county buildings and city streets yesterday began to put on the gala trimmings they will wear next Monday when Plattsburgh and Clinton County give a heartfelt “welcome home” to the county’s veterans of World War II and pay equally heartfelt tribute to the memory of the men of all the services who died in the war. Star-spangled red-white-and-blue bunting and crossed American flags adorned lampposts and the facades of buildings in parts of the business section, as the work of dressing the city in holiday mood got under way. Veterans of World War II will have first priority on the ballroom floor of the huge gymnasium at Champlain College Monday night, when Tony Pastor and his 21-piece band will have a floor show and will play for the veterans ball. Governor Thomas E. Dewey and many other notables will be on the reviewing stand erected for the purpose on the campus of Champlain College. The governor will review the returning service men and women expected to march in a huge parade later that day.
• A picture of Rouses Point becoming one of the great inland water shipping centers of the continent has been painted by the Gannett New Service in its Albany outlet in connection with the revelation that “plans for a rail and water transportation cooperative organization to take over the bankrupt Rutland Railroad have been laid before the Interstate Commerce Commission by Lester P. Barlow of Burlington, Vt.” The news service quotes Barlow as saying that northern New York, Vermont and Western farm cooperatives are considering the plan which would involve development of the Rutland as a large shipper of grain carried down the Great Lakes and picked up by the Rutland at its Ogdensburg terminal on the St. Lawrence River. From Ogdensburg, where the Rutland has a 500,000 bushel concrete elevator, the grain would be carried to Lake Champlain boats, thence to go by barge to the seaboard. The Rutland would then get a 117-mile, Ogdensburg-to-Rouses Point rail haul.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• Capt. Robert C. Booth, who has just returned from a visit to France with other members of the American Legion, has kindly furnished the Press with the On reaching France, after a smooth and altogether delightful voyage, we were escorted into Cherbourg by destroyers and airplanes and received by a guard of honor and officials at the French government which from then on acted as our host and entertained us royally, heaping upon us honor after honor which had hitherto been bestowed only upon royalty and the highest dignitaries. Traveling in a special de lune train, which was unequaled by any train on the continent, we toured from the English Channel to the Pyrennes, from the Mediterranean to the German border, stopping off at many of the larger French cities and then at Brussels in Belgium.
• Miss Phoebe Wells, a native of Willsboro and a returned missionary from China, delivered a very interesting address before a union meeting of the Woman’s Foreign Missionary Society and the Young Women’s Missionary Society at the Methodist church last evening. Miss Wells has spent the past 26 years in China and gave many illustrations of the lives of women of high Chinese families before and after they were converted to Christianity. The speaker showed a vast knowledge regarding Chinese life and customs and her speech was heartily enjoyed by all who heard her.
• Lawrence Hawthorne, aged 26, of New York City sentenced to a long-term stay in Dannemora prison for burglary, escaped from the stockade yard of that institution yesterday afternoon at 2:30 via the back fence and is still at large. Hawthorne was previously a bell boy in New York City. The young man arrived at the prison last June.
