Lookback: Week of Sept. 13 to Sept. 20

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Three parking lots are being built in the Mildred Boulevard area of John Collins Park because of a need for off-street parking in that area. A playground it destroys will be replaced. Theordore Kauffman, director of the Plattsburgh Housing Authority, said Tuesday that the urgent need for off-street parking in the development has necessitated the removal of playground equipment and destruction of a playground in the development. Mothers living in the John Collins development last week charged that the city and the housing authority were not Interested in the well-being of youngsters playing in the development. The mothers and some children staged a sit-in. Kaufmann noted that the playground that was destroyed will be restored at another area in the housing development near the original playground.
• Sunday’s attendance at the Sixth Annual Press-Republican weekend Home Show totaled 12,464, pushing the three-day figure over the 30,000 mark, according to advertising director Raymond E. Slater. P-R personnel “packed ‘em in” Sunday, Slater said. By 2 p.m. cars had completely filled three large parking areas and had P-R directors frantically looking for more parking space. If P-R officials were happy, then the merchants who set up exhibits at the home show were even happier. One happy exhibitor, James Varno of Baker Pharmacy, remarked that he had sold a number of exercising and reducing units during the show’s three-day run. “We sold the big steam bath unit first and, after that sale, the rest came easy,” he said.
• Fire officials at Plattsburgh Air Force Base were to continue today to sift through the charred remains of the former barracks building in an attempt to find the cause of the three and one-half hour blaze that gutted the building. The former barracks, located on the Old Base section, was empty when fire ripped through the upper stories in the predawn hours Thursday. Built in 1894, the structure was the old Plattsburgh Barracks Army post. Unused since 1965, the three-story brick structure had been closed in an economic move and all electricity and other utilities had been cut off. The Air Force valued the buildings at $573,000, although officials could not give an estimate of damage done to the structure by the fire. One hundred men and 12 firefighting vehicles responded to the Mutual Aid call from the base around 2 a.m.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• The State Board of Regents gave preliminary approval yesterday to a new permissive type of intermediate school district designed to provide educational opportunities comparable to those offered city children. The proposed district was described by the Education Department as “an administrative unit composed of central, union free and common school districts.” The Regents said it would “ultimately replace the present school supervisory district.” Under the plan resources could be pooled to provide services which, the Department added, “the smaller school districts cannot furnish econ- omically or effectively.” The Regents also approved a plan by which nine of the 11 State Teachers Colleges may grant masters’ degrees in education, through extension and Summer courses, to elementary school teachers and teachers of special subjects including at Plattsburgh State University College. A Department spokesman said the plan permits those schools to grant masters’ degrees in Summer and extension courses only and not during regular sessions. He explained the colleges at present are not equipped, either with personnel or facilities, to offer the fifth-year courses in regular sessions. He implied such action was possible in the future.
• The celebration of Rosh Hashona (Jewish New Year) at the synagogue on Oak Street last night took on an added significance, marking the retirement of Rabbi Solomon S. Schoenkopf from active service and the ascendancy of a new rabbi, Dr. Simon Cohen, to the pulpit of Temple Israel. Services were conducted jointly by the two rabbis. Although Dr. Cohen had addressed the congregation on a previous occasion, this was his first appearance In the pulpit here as the leader of the congregation. In his sermon Dr. Cohen gave as the watchwords for the New Year, “Faith” and “Patience.” He expressed the hope of a successful year in his relations with his new congregation, and paid tribute to the achievements of his predecessor In the pulpit. Rabbi Schoenkopf, who now retires from active service after completing twenty-four years in the pulpit at Temple Israel, will continue his relations with the congregation as rabbi emeritus. It is his intention to take an extended vacation in California this winter, but he expects to return to Plattsburgh next Spring.
• With enrollment at a peak, Robert H. McGregor, Director of Student Housing at Champlain College, has sent out an appeal to the residents of Plattsburgh to make housing available for students. Normally a great number of students live off campus. The fall admissions have been upped considerably, making the problem more complex for rooms for the entering class. Persons who have vacancies are urged to contact Mr. McGregor’s office at telephone number 1074, Ext. 509.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• The popularity contest, which is open to any young lady in Clinton County, opens today. Any lady wishing to enter the contest will please communicate with Samuel Cohen at the Fit-Rite Shop on Clinton Street and obtain the tickets. The first prize will be a $15 diamond ring, which is on exhibition at W.E. Cross’ Jewelry Store. The second prize will be a ladies wrist watch, which can be seen at Dodge & Frazier’s Store on Clinton Street. The third prize will be a $10 gold piece.
• A very happy birthday was celebrated Saturday night in honor of Clarence Myers. The house was very prettily decorated with flowers and colored fixtures. About 30 friends helped make things merry. The young people presented Mr. Myers with a beautiful ring. Dancing was enjoyed for the greater part of the evening after which refreshments were served.
• Chief Edward F. Crocker, formerly head of the New York Fire Department, has been asked by Charles Pope Caldwell, president of the Veterans Mountain Club of the American Legion situated on Paradise Point, Big Tupper Lake, to visit the camp and arrange for the installation of an adequate fire department. The chief will be asked not only to recommend the type of fire apparatus best suited for the purpose of protecting the camp from fire, but to draw up a set of fire regulations and to train the personnel of the camp in firefighting, according to Mr. Caldwell.
